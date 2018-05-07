Dodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 570S at the Drag Strip, Has a Surprise

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is one of the most controversial performance cars we've seen over the past few years. And we're not referring to the nameplate of the machine or the fact that the lack of a rollcage means it can't attend NHRA events. Instead, we're talking about its less-than-solid real-world reputation.

Nevertheless, once the uber-Challenger started landed in the hands of its owners, it quickly became obvious that hitting the official 1,320 feet time of the machine wasn't an easy feat.



In fact, the best factory stock Challenger Demon 1/4-mile stunt to date sits at 9.9 seconds.



So, how does the Dodge Demon compare to what we can call a junior supercar, namely the



The 570S and the Demon duked it out at the drag strip, which meant they enjoy the benefits of the prepped surface. And with the Dodge's launch strategy having been calibrated for this kind of surface, the muscle behemoth was in its element.



The British supercar we're talking about came in factory stock form, which means it delivered 570 hp. As for the Dodge Demon, this was gifted with the goodies from the Demon crate, which means it used the race gas (the thing sipped 100 Octane juice for the race) and the skinny front tires, while all the seats were inside the car.



As for the tires, the factory Nitto rubber was left behind for a set of Mickey Thomson goodies.



Now, there's one more thing we need to discuss before inviting you to check out the footage of the race - you'll actually get to watch two races in one. The first, whose winner can simply be decided by throwing a glance at the battle, involves the reaction times of the drivers.



As for the second, this relies on the elapsed time values and since the timeslips are shown in the video, you won't have any trouble noticing which machine was quicker.



