autoevolution
 

Dodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 570S at the Drag Strip, Has a Surprise

7 May 2018, 8:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is one of the most controversial performance cars we've seen over the past few years. And we're not referring to the nameplate of the machine or the fact that the lack of a rollcage means it can't attend NHRA events. Instead, we're talking about its less-than-solid real-world reputation.
5 photos
Dodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 570SDodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 570SDodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 570SDodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 570S
You see, when the Mopar people came up with the 840 hp creature that is the Demon, the Internet went crazy over the 9.65s quarter-mile time of the muscle beast.

Nevertheless, once the uber-Challenger started landed in the hands of its owners, it quickly became obvious that hitting the official 1,320 feet time of the machine wasn't an easy feat.

In fact, the best factory stock Challenger Demon 1/4-mile stunt to date sits at 9.9 seconds.

So, how does the Dodge Demon compare to what we can call a junior supercar, namely the McLaren 570S? Well, we've brought along a drag race that delivers a sprinting brawl between the two velocity tools.

The 570S and the Demon duked it out at the drag strip, which meant they enjoy the benefits of the prepped surface. And with the Dodge's launch strategy having been calibrated for this kind of surface, the muscle behemoth was in its element.

The British supercar we're talking about came in factory stock form, which means it delivered 570 hp. As for the Dodge Demon, this was gifted with the goodies from the Demon crate, which means it used the race gas ECU (the thing sipped 100 Octane juice for the race) and the skinny front tires, while all the seats were inside the car.

As for the tires, the factory Nitto rubber was left behind for a set of Mickey Thomson goodies.

Now, there's one more thing we need to discuss before inviting you to check out the footage of the race - you'll actually get to watch two races in one. The first, whose winner can simply be decided by throwing a glance at the battle, involves the reaction times of the drivers.

As for the second, this relies on the elapsed time values and since the timeslips are shown in the video, you won't have any trouble noticing which machine was quicker.

Dodge Demon Dodge muscle car drag racing mclaren 570s McLaren drag strip
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Tank Vs. Well How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
DODGE models:
DODGE CARAVANDODGE CARAVAN Large MPVDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeDODGE Challenger SRT DemonDODGE Challenger SRT Demon CoupeAll DODGE models  
 
 