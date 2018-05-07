Dodge Demon Drag Races Tuned Hellcat, America Wins

There are certain muscle car aficionados out there who have waited patiently for the Demon to show up and with the 840 hp beast having now reached drag strips across the country, their time has come. Nevertheless, there are also Dodge fans who decided to tune their Hellcats in their fight for ever-sweeter quarter-mile numbers.

Of course, when the two kinds of Mopar machines get together, we end up with battles than can keep gear heads in front of the screen from start to finish.And the latest adventure of the sort comes from Canada, where a Dodge Challenger Demon got together with a slightly massaged Challenger Hellcat on the Mission Raceway Park.Now, while we're not aware of the latter's mods, the 1,320 feet time it delivers allows us to notice that the thing is quicker than the factory machine. To be more precise, the stock Challenger Hellcat, with its 707 hp HEMI, can play the 1/4-mile game in 10.8 seconds (this time is achieved using drag radials, not street tires).Well, the Hellcat we have here managed to complete the 1,320 feet task in 10.6 seconds - notice that its driver strives to deliver a hefty pre-race burnout, aiming to ensure his machine is in perfect condition when taking on the Demon.Nevertheless, since we don't want to spoil the giggles delivered by the clip that documents the race, we'll steer clear of mentioning the elapsed time of the SRT halo car.Even so, we'll remind you that drivers of the 840 hp beast have yet to reach the official quarter-mile numbers of the Dodge Challenger Demon, which sits at 9.65 seconds. However, most runs we've seen to date come from the ten-second arena.Interestingly, a few Demons have already been taken down the aftermarket path. And the quickest one we've discussed to date has pulled a 9.33s quarter-mile stunt, but you can be certain that the quest for even seeter times continues.