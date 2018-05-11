2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Spied in Michigan, Shows Massive Hood Vent

With the anticipation for the new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 having already reached sky-high levels, a new prototype of the muscle beast has been spotted doing its thing on the road.
This time around, the Blue Oval machine was captured from above, with this allowing us to get a decent look at the power dome (this seems to be a massive vent) adorning the hood.
As with the 2018 Shelby GT350, the front end seems to have remained unchanged rather than adopting the polarising headlights and hood of the 2018 Mustang. Nevertheless, as indicated by a teaser, the front fascia of the animal will be uber-aggressive.
And while prototypes have been previously spotted with and without a real spoiler, we're expecting this to show up on the production car. We should also see the pony getting a generous rear diffuser.
Speaking of the aero, the Mustang could follow the example of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, whose 1LE package involves more extreme aerodynamics for track prowess (after all, the Chevy did manage to Blitz the Nurburgring in 7:16, which is a remarkable feat).
And we're expecting the newcomer to feature multiple carbon fiber goodies, wheels included.
The rumor mill is boiling with expected details for what lies under that power dome. And the most plausible version seems to involve a supercharged incarnation of the 5.2-liter V8 animating the Shelby GT350 and GT350R. Expected to feature a cross-plane crankshaft rather than the atmospheric unit's flat-plane unit, the new engine should deliver around 800 hp.
In the gearbox department, the 20MY Shelby GT500 is expected to feature the 10-speed automatic gearbox Ford co-developed with Chevy.
And since Ford Engineer Carl Widmann seemed to acknowledge the public's stick shift love when we talked during the European drive of the 2018 Mustang, we're expecting a clutch to be on the list.
