2019 Ford Fusion Range Simplified, Pricing Goes Up By $645

Even though Ford should’ve been working on a replacement for the Fusion at this moment in time, the Blue Oval is actually planning to phase out the mid-size sedan by 2020. As a matter of fact, all but two of the automaker’s passenger cars in the U.S. will bite the dust by then: the China-made Focus Active and good ol’ Mustang.
Given these circumstances, how should Ford save face with the Fusion until then? For starters, ramp up the price by $645 for the entry-level trim and $6,190 for the range-topping Sport. According to Cars Direct, the reason for this increase in pricing is the bundling of more equipment than before. On the other hand, six additional grand for the Sport is a rip-off, whichever way you choose to look at it.
In total, there are four trim levels to choose: S, SE, Titanium, and Sport. For the 2019 model year, the Hybrid starts with the SE trim ($28,450 including destination). The Energi Plug-in, on the other hand, builds on the Titanium and costs $37,490. These being said, how did the Fusion change for the 2019 model?
“The biggest difference for the Fusion compared to the previous year is the addition of Ford Co-Pilot360,” a system that includes automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane-keeping assist, auto high-beam lights, and a rearview camera. In the case of the SE, the 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine is now standard. Moving up to the Titanium sees the Fusion add standard equipment such as 19-inch wheels, satellite navigation, adaptive cruise control, and a moonroof. The Sport, meanwhile, ups the ante with parking sensors, cooled seats, and the inflatable rear safety belt system.
Turning our attention back to the fate of the Fusion, dwindling sales and a contracting segment are to blame for the Ford Motor Company’s aggressive push to cut back on passenger cars in the United States. Compare the first four months of 2018, 2017, and 2016 in terms of sales (56,047 versus 67,483 versus 95,724), and you’ll get a clearer picture of the Blue Oval’s bet on crossovers, SUVs, and trucks.
In total, there are four trim levels to choose: S, SE, Titanium, and Sport. For the 2019 model year, the Hybrid starts with the SE trim ($28,450 including destination). The Energi Plug-in, on the other hand, builds on the Titanium and costs $37,490. These being said, how did the Fusion change for the 2019 model?
“The biggest difference for the Fusion compared to the previous year is the addition of Ford Co-Pilot360,” a system that includes automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane-keeping assist, auto high-beam lights, and a rearview camera. In the case of the SE, the 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine is now standard. Moving up to the Titanium sees the Fusion add standard equipment such as 19-inch wheels, satellite navigation, adaptive cruise control, and a moonroof. The Sport, meanwhile, ups the ante with parking sensors, cooled seats, and the inflatable rear safety belt system.
Turning our attention back to the fate of the Fusion, dwindling sales and a contracting segment are to blame for the Ford Motor Company’s aggressive push to cut back on passenger cars in the United States. Compare the first four months of 2018, 2017, and 2016 in terms of sales (56,047 versus 67,483 versus 95,724), and you’ll get a clearer picture of the Blue Oval’s bet on crossovers, SUVs, and trucks.