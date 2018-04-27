Ford To End U.S. Focus Production in May 2018, China-made Focus Active Incoming

According to Michael Martinez of Automotive News, the Ford Motor Company will discontinue three passenger cars from its U.S. lineup in the near future. First up is the Focus Sedan, which will stop rolling off the assembly line in Wayne, Michigan in May 2018. In its place, the Focus Active will act as the replacement.
The Taurus full-size sedan, meanwhile, will bite the dust in March 2019. Not to be confused with the seventh-generation model assembled in China by Changan Ford, the sixth generation of the U.S.-specification Taurus entered production in June 2009 for the 2010 model year. Built in Chicago and also available in high-performance SHO flavor, this fellow has been struggling a lot as of late. Including the Police Interceptor Sedan, the Taurus sold 41,236 examples in the U.S. last year.
Regarding the C-Max, the Hybrid will follow the Energi plug-in hybrid in the automotive afterlife in mid-2018. While the Fiesta will be discontinued in May 2019, the Fusion “will stick around for at least a couple more years.” The Focus Active mentioned at the beginning won’t be sourced from Europe, but from China, starting mid-2019.
Beyond 2020, the Ford Motor Company’s passenger-car lineup in the United States will consist of two models. Those would be the Focus Active (a jacked-up Focus hatchback that looks like a crossover) and Mustang, which is saying something about the automaker’s confidence in the increasing demand for SUVs and crossovers.
The reasoning behind this rearrangement is profitability. Or otherwise said, utility vehicles are more lucrative to the Ford Motor Company in the United States than conventional-bodied passenger cars (think sedans, hatchbacks, the lot). Pickup trucks are also a priority, with the 2019 Ranger scheduled to arrive at dealers in the second part of the year.
Last, but certainly not least, electrification is now a most pressing matter for the Dearborn-based automaker. An assortment of hybrids and plug-in hybrids will lead the way forward, followed by the Mustang-inspired electric SUV known as the Mach 1.
Here’s when Ford will end production of its cars:— Michael Martinez (@MikeMartinez_AN) April 26, 2018
-May 2018: Focus
-March 2019: Taurus
-May 2019: Fiesta
Fusion will stick around for at least a couple more years. Focus Active will be imported from China starting in mid-2019.