2019 Ford Fusion Debuts With Minor Design Changes, More Safety Tech

Ford, much like Honda and Toyota, believes the mid-size sedan segment is shrinking. As such, the 2019 Ford Fusion is meant to keep the car going for a few more years in the absence of a major redesign.

5 photos



At the front, the car gets mesh instead of horizontal bars inside the old grille frame. The lower bumper had its chrome changed around in the area surrounding the fog lights, though we can't say if this is an improvement or not.



Around the back, there's a new crease that cuts over the bumper and trunk, visually connecting them to the profile. Redesigned taillights are also part of the equation.



Going on sale this summer, the 2019 Fusion will get more kit on every trim level. The base Fusion S now comes with Co-Pilot360 Protect suite of driver assistance features including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a blind spot warning system, lane keeping assist, a reversing camera and auto high-beam headlights.



Everything except this base model and the Fusion Sport comes standard with the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine. That is, unless you want the Hybrid. The Fusion SE will get dual-zone climate, a SYNC 3 8-inch infotainment system and WiFi hotspot.



The SE Luxury Package has been replaced by the Fusion SEL, equipped with LED lights, leather steering, 10-way power driver’s seat, heated front seats and “ActiveX” upholstery.



Starting with the Titanium trim, you can also get the Fusion Energi PHEV system with a new 9 kWh lithium-ion battery which lets the model drive for up to 25 miles (40 km) in EV mode. Titanium trim means heated and ventilated seats, navigation, a sunroof, 19-inch wheels and stop-start.



