autoevolution
 

2020 Ford Fiesta RS Dismissed by European Design Director

29 May 2018, 8:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Named in July 2017 as the new director of design at Ford of Europe, Amko Leenarts said in a recent interview that the Blue Oval has no plans for the long-rumored Fiesta RS. Disappointingly, a higher-output variant similar to the ST200 from the previous generation has also been dismissed by the design director.
37 photos
2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST interior2018 Ford Fiesta ST interior2018 Ford Fiesta ST interior2018 Ford Fiesta ST interior2018 Ford Fiesta ST interior2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST2018 Ford Fiesta ST interior2018 Ford Fiesta ST interior2018 Ford Fiesta ST interior2018 Ford Fiesta ST interior2018 Ford Fiesta ST interior2018 Ford Fiesta ST interior2018 Ford Fiesta ST interior2018 Ford Fiesta ST interior2018 Ford Fiesta ST interior
Speaking to AutoRAI.nl, the official said that the Blue Oval sees “no reason to bring a more powerful Fiesta model above the ST. The performance of the new Fiesta ST is already at such a high level that a more powerful model is not necessary." And with that, our hopes for a more exciting subcompact hot hatchback come tumbling down. On the other hand, the newcomer is very, very exciting as is.

Never in the history of three-cylinder turbocharged engines of 1.5 liters displacement did an automaker churn out 200 PS (197 horsepower) without taking its toll on reliability. Torque is not bad either, with the Ford Motor Company quoting 290 Nm (214 pound-feet) of twisting force from as low as 1,600 up to 4,000 rpm.

Available in three trim levels (ST-1 through ST-3), the 2018 Ford Fiesta ST is priced in the Old Continent from 22,100 euros or 18,995 pounds sterling, respectively. This value-minded pricing strategy heads north once you take a look at the options list, especially the ST Performance Package that adds the Quaife limited-slip differential up front, launch control functionality, and gear shift lights.

Offered exclusively with a short-throw manual transmission with six forward ratios, the Fiesta ST will add a dual-clutch transmission by decade’s end, probably as early as the middle of 2019. This would align the Blue Oval with Renault Sport, which engineered the Clio RS to accommodate a dry-clutch DCT with six forward ratios.

Volkswagen’s new Polo GTI, on the other hand, can be had with both an automatic and a good ol’ stick shift, with the manual-equipped cars scheduled for delivery from the fourth quarter of 2018 onwards. And as opposed to Ford, Volkswagen let it slip that there’s more potential to be tapped, leaving the door open for the Polo GTI Clubsport with up to 265 PS (261 horsepower) on tap from the EA288 engine.
2020 Ford Fiesta RS 2018 Ford Fiesta ST hot hatchback ford fiesta rs Ford Fiesta ST Europe Ford
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Booth Girls Have Cooties How the European eCall Emergency System Works Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tank Vs. Well Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Drifting Guide for Dummies The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
FORD models:
FORD Transit Connect WagonFORD Transit Connect Wagon Medium MPVFORD FusionFORD Fusion CompactFORD Focus ST-5 DoorsFORD Focus ST-5 Doors CompactFORD Ranger Double CabFORD Ranger Double Cab Midsize PickupFORD EDGEFORD EDGE CrossoverAll FORD models  
 
 