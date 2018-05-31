autoevolution
 

2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Colors Rendered On Official Image Look Badass

31 May 2018, 7:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We now take the independent rear axle of the Ford Mustang for granted, but let's not forget that pony used a live rear axle until the 2015 model year, with this bringing quite the handling challenge for drivers. As for the Shelby GT500 trim, this was the most intimidating modern cars I had the occasion to hoon. Well, the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is almost here, but since the waiting is never easy, I've brought along a few images to help pass the time.
8 photos
2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Colors Rendered2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Colors Rendered2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Colors Rendered2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Colors Rendered2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Colors Rendered2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Colors Rendered2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Colors Rendered
As muscle car aficionados remember, the Blue Oval dropped the first actual image (read: not a teaser or a leak) last week, giving us a splendid aerial shot of the new GT500.

Well, we can now enjoy the 'Stang in a wide palette of colors, with the aficionados over at the Mustang6G forums having digitally enhanced the muscle car.

Truth be told, the 2018MY revamp allows the true handling assets of the S550 platform to shine, so I can't wait to see what the snake can do.

After all, the competition is stiffer than ever. In the straight-line department, Dodge dominates the game with its 840 hp Demon. And even if the limited production of the model (3,300 units, with production having already ended, remember?) means this may not count, the Hellcat still has 707 ponies and whatever upgrades the 2019MY will bring.

As far as the twisty bits are concerned, the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has set a new standard for muscle cars, blitzing the Nurburgring in 7:16.

Then again, the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 has a lot going for it. For one thing, the monster is expected to be animated by a supercharged V8 with north of 700 ponies - that massive hood air extractor is there for a reason.

Buyers will get to choose between an automatic (this might be a dual-clutch like on the Ford GT or torque converter unit) and a manual tranny.

The new GT500 should make its debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show in January, but we might see it bow by the end of the year.
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Ford Mustang Ford muscle car rendering pic of the day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the European eCall Emergency System Works Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough WLTP and RDE Tests Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tank Vs. Well Drifting Guide for Dummies Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
FORD models:
FORD Transit Connect WagonFORD Transit Connect Wagon Medium MPVFORD FusionFORD Fusion CompactFORD Focus ST-5 DoorsFORD Focus ST-5 Doors CompactFORD Ranger Double CabFORD Ranger Double Cab Midsize PickupFORD EDGEFORD EDGE CrossoverAll FORD models  
 
 