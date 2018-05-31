2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Colors Rendered On Official Image Look Badass

We now take the independent rear axle of the Ford Mustang for granted, but let's not forget that pony used a live rear axle until the 2015 model year, with this bringing quite the handling challenge for drivers. As for the Shelby GT500 trim, this was the most intimidating modern cars I had the occasion to hoon. Well, the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is almost here, but since the waiting is never easy, I've brought along a few images to help pass the time.

The new GT500 should make its debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show in January, but we might see it bow by the end of the year. As muscle car aficionados remember, the Blue Oval dropped the first actual image (read: not a teaser or a leak ) last week, giving us a splendid aerial shot of the new GT500.Well, we can now enjoy the 'Stang in a wide palette of colors, with the aficionados over at the Mustang6G forums having digitally enhanced the muscle car.Truth be told, the 2018MY revamp allows the true handling assets of the S550 platform to shine, so I can't wait to see what the snake can do.After all, the competition is stiffer than ever. In the straight-line department, Dodge dominates the game with its 840 hp Demon. And even if the limited production of the model (3,300 units, with production having already ended , remember?) means this may not count, the Hellcat still has 707 ponies and whatever upgrades the 2019MY will bring.As far as the twisty bits are concerned, the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has set a new standard for muscle cars, blitzing the Nurburgring in 7:16.Then again, the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 has a lot going for it. For one thing, the monster is expected to be animated by a supercharged V8 with north of 700 ponies - that massive hood air extractor is there for a reason.Buyers will get to choose between an automatic (this might be a dual-clutch like on the Ford GT or torque converter unit) and a manual tranny.The new GT500 should make its debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show in January, but we might see it bow by the end of the year.