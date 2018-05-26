2020 Shelby GT500 Bird's-Eye Teaser Reveals the Obvious

A matter of weeks. That’s how much is left until the Ford Motor Company will take the veils off the Shelby GT500, which is shown here from overhead. Motor Trend has the lowdown on the pony-car-turned-muscle-car, with the bird’s-eye view “giving readers their first uncamouflaged look” of the “700-plus-hp” newcomer.
The teaser shows white go-faster stripes over blue paintwork, hood vent and front splitter, as well as a fixed rear wing. Being the baddest Mustang of the S550 generation, the Ford Motor Company is expected to offer a rear-seat delete option to keep the weight down and make the most out of the supercharged performance.
Speaking of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the Voodoo V8 in the GT350 will see a different application in the GT500. Known as the Predator V8, the 5.2-liter engine is anticipated to boast a cross-plane crankshaft instead of a high-revving flat plane.
According to an Easter Egg we’ve covered in a previous story, output of the blown motor could be rated at 772 horsepower. Torque, on the other hand, will be on a different level from the 5.0-liter Coyote and 5.2-liter Voodoo as well. On the other hand, it remains to be seen if the Predator can out-torque the 650 pound-feet of the 6.2-liter Hellcat V8.
In addition to a good ol’ stick shift, the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will get some sort of automatic transmission with a lot of gears. Opinions are split between a DCT and the 10-speeder from the Mustang GT, with no clear winner at this moment in time. At the end of the day, however, the transmission has to be strong enough to withstand the torque produced by Ford’s most potent V8 engine ever.
On the matter of pricing, bear in mind the GT500 dwells in the same arena where the ZL1 and Hellcat duke it out, loud and proud. The Shelby GT500 will also be more expensive than the GT350 and GT350R, which means the newcomer could cost upwards of $65,000. For reference, a well-specified Mustang GT that can accelerate to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds is $53,000 or thereabouts.
