autoevolution
 

Peugeot 5008 Faces Ford S-Max and Citroen Grand C4 Picasso in 7-Seat War

27 May 2018, 18:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The premise for this car comparison is simple. You have the cars that need to seat up to seven people and cost about GBP 300 per month to finance.
24 photos
All-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in ParisAll-New Peugeot 5008 Is a 7-Seater Crossover in Paris
But that's where the similarities end. Our of the three women who are doing the reviewing, Vicki is the one who picked the Ford S-Max. As she puts it, this was one of the first people-movers to offer driver excitement. It's also the most powerful one here, thanks to its 180 HP.

Remember when you could buy it with the 2.5-liter five-cylinder turbo engine from the Focus ST? But mummies everywhere are probably going to be more interested in the Peugeot 5008. We can already see that one winning even before the review started. Let's see if we're right!

The French make a lot of people-movers, and the C4 Picasso used to be among the most popular. They don't call it "Picasso" anymore, but it will be a while before the SpaceTourer sticks.

While the 5008 is chunky and somewhat rugged, the C4 is like a greenhouse on wheels. The windshield is large and is doubled by A-shaped pillars with glass in the middle. The panoramic sunroof doesn't open, but it's among the biggest you're ever going to see on a car.

The interior of the Peugeot is a game changer. It's the same as in the smaller 3008 crossover, meaning a digital dash, cool buttons, and plastic that looks like it's covered in fabric. However, some people say that the steering wheel cuts into your vision of the speedo.

The comparison starts with a race to see who can put the rear-most seats up quickest, which is won by Vicki in the Ford. She isn't too happy with the 2-liter 150 horsepower diesel engine, which is noisy, rough and jerky.

The Ford diesel is quieter, smoother and has a sport button for when you feel like taking advantage of the 180 HP. "It feels more like a Fiesta than a 7-seater," says the keen driver.

In line with recent changes, the 5008 has a small petrol engine, the 1.2L turbo making 130 HP. It's the winner of this review, but do consider another kind of powerplant.

Peugeot 5008 Ford S-MAX Citroen Grand C4 Picasso Ford 7-seater
Booth Girls Have Cooties How the European eCall Emergency System Works Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
FORD models:
FORD Transit Connect WagonFORD Transit Connect Wagon Medium MPVFORD FusionFORD Fusion CompactFORD Focus ST-5 DoorsFORD Focus ST-5 Doors CompactFORD Ranger Double CabFORD Ranger Double Cab Midsize PickupFORD EDGEFORD EDGE CrossoverAll FORD models  
 
 