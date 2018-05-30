Dodge Demon Drag Races Nitrous Shelby Super Snake, $500 Bet Ends in Humiliation

By now, Dodge Demons are not an uncommon sight anymore, with more and more of these uber-Challengers hitting drag strips across the country (Dodge is only building 3,300 units, with 300 going outside the US, remember?).

And the latest drag brawl involving the Demon sees the Mopar machine duking it out with a Shelby Super Snake.The Dodge we have here comes in factory stock form, albeit packing the goodies from the Demon crate, which means it comes with skinny front tires and the racethat allows the blown 6.2-liter V8 to go from 808 to 840 hp.Nevertheless, we can't say the same about the massaged Mustang Shelby GT500 that is the Super Snake. So while this car started out its life as a Ford gifted with a blown 5.4-liter V8 and left the Shelby facility in either 605 or 725 hp form, the owner had also done other things to it.According the details delivered in the footage documenting the race, the Shelby has been gifted with a built engine, aftermarket heads, a meatier supercharger and a nitrous setup.And it seems that the man behind the wheel of the Blue Oval toy was pretty confident, since he challenger the owner of the Demon (no pun intended) to a $500 race. Come to think of it, this is the first money-on-the-table Dodge Demon drag race we've ever shown you.Now, if you happen to be in a rush, you can jump to the 8:35 point of the clip for the battle itself. If, however, you're curious to find out how the drag strip game can get dirty at times, be sure to also check out the rest of the clip. Oh, and as a bonus, you'll also see the SRT halo car duking it out with a modded sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.