Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races Ferrari 458 Spider, The Result Is Crushing

Back in the days of the Ferrari 458, the Maranello machine seemed slightly behind its main competitors in terms of straight-line might, with this involving the torque limitations of its 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V8. And while the Prancing Horse has left behind such matters by introducing the twin-turbo 488, there are certain 458 drivers who won't refuse a drag race, even if this involves 488 rivals.

The two slices of Italy got together on an airfield in Sweden, so the aficionados behind the wheel had all the necessary space to stretch the legs of their mid-engined beasts.



As far as the starting phase of the race was concerned, the rolling takeoff means that the Lambo couldn't make use of its all-paw hardware.



More often than not, aficionados zoom in on such races with plenty of interest for the aural side. And since we're talking about a pair of atmospheric machines, the decibel aura of this fight is exquisite. Note that the 458 Spider was used as the camera car.What do the numbers tell us?

The Lamborghini dominates the Ferrari regarding both power and torque, since the 5.2-liter V10 of the first delivers 610 horses and 560 Nm of twist, while the 4.5-liter V8 of the latter comes with 570 hp and 540 Nm of twist. Both machines pack dual-clutch trannies.



Looking at the quarter-mile numbers of the two isn't exactly fair, given the said all-paw asset of the Huracan, so perhaps the standing kilometer offers a better perspective - the Fezza completes the task in 11 seconds, while the Lambo needs 10.4 seconds for the job.



