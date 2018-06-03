World's First Nitrous Dodge Demon Aims for 8s 1/4-Mile Run

Given the horsepower war going on in the muscle car realm, which allows modern members of the genre to one-up the retro machines that started it all, some might find it difficult to believe that there are aficionados out there who look at such a car and ask for some extra power. Well, if there's one thing that demonstrates this, the Dodge Demon sitting before you has to be it.

The owner of this Mopar machine, who is also a YouTuber, decided to take his SRT halo car down the aftermarket route.We've already seen this Dodge in action, with the massaged Demon delivering impressive quarter-mile results - last time we checked, the car needed 9.23 seconds to complete the 1,320 feet stunt.In fact, this Challenger is currently in the race for the world record, but the thing has been left behind by Hennessey's 1,035 hp Demon, which managed to deliver a 9.13s run.Well, the aficionado behind the wheel now wants to take his slice of America even further and has decided to throw in a nitrous setup.Now, this isn't your Fast and Furious push-the-button toy. Instead, we're dealing with a more elaborate goodie, one that involves more precise action.For instance, the system needs to be calibrated so that it pauses nitrous injection while timing and fuel injection are put on hold during shifts.The passenger seat was replaced with a plate that will hold two bottles, with this being some sort of addition to the goodies included in the Demon crate, such as the skinny front tires and the 840 hp race gas(the standard ECU sees the blown 6.2-liter HEMI delivering 808 ponies).The piece of footage below sees the owner talking about the system and we can't wait to be able to show you the thing in action.