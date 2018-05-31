Abstract Wrap 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Looks Like an Explosion

Imagine you find yourself behind the wheel of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. No, wait, make that a ZL1 with the monstrous 1LE package, destined to make it fly around the track. Do you need to take your muscle beast even higher? Well, it depends on whom you ask.

Interestingly, things aren't as simple for the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. The 755 hp supercar has been lapping the Ring since last year and yet the rumor mill talks about the machine struggling to go below the 7m mark. And we're currently waiting for the carmaker to announce the official Ring number of the 'Vette. If, for instance, the owner of the Chevy we have here is the one delivering the answer, you'll get a big, fat Yes. The aficionado decided to take his car down the aftermarket path, going for the simplest way to make one's ride stand out, namely a wrap.And this is how the 650 hp toy was gifted with the wrap you see here. The abstract theme of the golden bowtie machine makes this stand out from a distance. And there are some bits of the car that come color-coded, such as the black bits on the body and the finish on the wheels.The design of the wrap comes from Scott Kepple , a digital artist whose work we featured on multiple occasions.The pixel master might have a thing for Porsches , but his wraps cover all sorts of machines, from McLarens to muscle cars like this Chevrolet Camaro SS Returning to the Chevrolet Camaro SS, we'll remind you that the aero bits you see here, which are included in the 1LE package, allowed the car to deliver the kind of Nurburgring performance that brought the entire muscle car genre under the spotlights.We'll remind you that, last year, the Chevy managed to blitz the infamous German track in 7:16.Interestingly, things aren't as simple for the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. The 755 hp supercar has been lapping the Ring since last year and yet the rumor mill talks about the machine struggling to go below the 7m mark. And we're currently waiting for the carmaker to announce the official Ring number of the 'Vette.