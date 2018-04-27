Chevrolet Camaro SS Gets Weathered Racecar Wrap For Awesome Beater Look

We have to applaud the wrap industry for constantly coming up with fresh designs. And whether you enjoy these extrovert second skin jobs or not, you have to admit that they can't be ignored. Well, we are now here to bring you the latest example of the sort, one that involves a Chevrolet Camaro.

Great shots of the Topspin Camaro! Owner: @il_topspin Photographer: @the_honky_kong Wrap Studio: @apliconcepts Designed by @Skepple Inc A post shared by Skepple Inc. (@skepple) on Apr 25, 2018 at 2:19pm PDT This is a sixth-generation Camaro SS, one whose owner has decided to take things over the top. As such, the machine has been gifted with a wrap that acts like an attention magnet, which you can see in the pair of images we have here.Following the latest trends, the second skin adventure comes with a weathered take. Nevertheless, given the racecar details of the wrap, this makes it seem like the muscle car has earned its scars on the track. Our favorite part of the wrap? That title easily goes to the "wide" rear fenders.The design of the wrap comes from Scott Kepple, a digital artist whose work we featured on multiple occasions.From Porsches and muscle cars to McLarens and GT-Rs , this pixel player is well aware of how to transform the appearance of a machine in a way that deserves our undivided attention. We've already labeled the man as a pioneer of the wrap world, since his designs constantly raise the bar.Now that Chevy has given the Camaro the controversion 2019 redesign, one that makes the 2018 Mustang seems less than the opinion splitter it is, the pre-revamp examples of the machine only receive more appreciation.Speaking of the 2019 Camaro, we'll remind you that Chevrolet has stated that the engines will be carried over from the pre-revamp model and yet the carmaker hasn't mentioned the exact output numbers.As such, we're looking forward to finding out the hp and torque figures of the 19MY Camaro SS. Meanwhile, we'll remind you we recently spotted the facelifted V8 model polishing the final engineering aspects up in the mountains, with the spied prototype delivering a meaty soundcheck.