1,000 HP Camaro ZL1 Exorcist Goes Berserk in Track Testing, Here's the Footage

There was no particular reason for hooning the thing, unlike in the case of some previous stunts - for instance, the Chevy was once whipped all the way to 217 mph (349 km/h). Then again, given the might of the muscle beast, we won't complain, so we've brought along the resulting video.Going past the random hooning bits, one can't help but wonder what happens when the Exorcist gets put through its paces in an organized manner. Well, we have to keep in mind that the aim of this Chevy was to beat the Dodge Demon.And the machine has already proven it can leave the Mopar halo car behind, since it managed to pull a 9.57s quarter-mile, as Hennessey showed us back in March. Keep in mind that the Demon comes with an official 1,320 feet time of 9.65 seconds. However, it seems we might have to wait for the cooler fall weather to see that happening, with the best current times sitting at around 9.9 seconds.Of course, there will always be Dodge aficionados who wouldn't give up their Challenger for anything in the world. Well, the Lone Star State specialist has also thought of them, with the company having modded the Demon.So far, Hennessey has taken the SRT beast from its factory output of 840 ponies to 1,035 hp. And as for what this means on the drag strip, the massaged Challenger has delivered a 9.38s quarter-mile pass last month.And things won't stop here, with Hennessey having announced an even meatier upgrade for the Dodge Demon, one that will take the car to 1,500 horses (because why not).Until we get to see the Texan company delivering on its promise, here's thousand-pony Camaro doing its thing in all sorts of scenarios.