Matt LeBlanc Gives Up on Top Gear, Blames Long Commute

1 Jun 2018, 6:35 UTC ·
by
The first ever non-British host of BBC’s Top Gear show, Matt LeBlanc, is tired of flying over the Atlantic on a weekly basis, so he decided enough is enough.
According to the former Friends star, the location of his current job takes him away from his family and friends too much and, despite being “great fun,” it’s time he chose another career path. The collaboration between the actor and the British network is scheduled to end after the conclusion of the next series of the show.

"It's unfortunate, but for these reasons, I will not be continuing my involvement with the show. I will forever be a Top Gear fan, and I wish the team continued success. Thanks for a great drive," LeBlanc said according to BBC.

LeBlanc ended up hosting Top Gear after the initial host and creator of the show, Jeremy Clarkson, was ousted in 2015 following “an unprovoked physical and verbal attack” on a member of the production staff.

Following his departure, the show was taken over by Chris Evans who, one year later, in 2016, was joined by LeBlanc. Chris Evans left the show a little while later, leaving Leblanc the front-runner of perhaps the world’s most popular car shows.

"I want to thank the fabulous Matt LeBlanc for being a brilliant co-host on Top Gear," said BBC Two controller Patrick Holland according to the source.

"Matt has thrown himself into the show with real passion, revealing his extraordinary car knowledge and a willingness to get down and dirty. We were always going to be borrowing him from his day job as one of the top comic actors in Hollywood so I wish him all the very best.”

It’s not clear who will be replacing LeBlanc at the helm of the show. The network is not in any hurry to name a new presenter, but the search for a new host has already begun.
