Top Gear Is Back for 2017, And So Is The Entertainment

Cue the appetizer for Top Gear Series 24 . Titled “Top Gear is back, and this is the trailer,” the following video sees Matt “D’you know that I’m Joey from Friends” LeBlanc, Chris Harris, and Rory Reid. They’re in the presence of an actor posing as an insurance agent of the BBC, who tries to ensure the boys don’t go overboard with the BBC’s coffer.At the end of the trailer, The Stig makes his appearance with his right arm engulfed in flames. The comedic effect is guaranteed, alright. If it is cars you’re most interested in, boy you’re in for a wild ride. Be it the Ferrari FXX K or the Aston Martin DB11 , the new season of Top Gear has something for every taste and generation. As reported earlier on, Series 24 also features an challenge that sees the three presenters drive the wheels off an old E-Class, a hackney carriage, and a Volvo.What boggles the mind, though, is the scene where LeBlanc drives up a mountain in what appears to be an armored vehicle , only to find six naked people enjoying Mother Nature’s creation. “Excited” is arguably the most appropriate word I can think of after watching this trailer, if I may add.On that note, the wind of change is blowing in Top Gear ’s direction. Let alone the change brought to the presenting side of the deal, but nobody knows if the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome will continue to host the British motoring show.Back in December 2016 , yours truly reported that the track is closing down to make way for a housing development. Waverley Borough Council’s decision will affect more than just TG’s line of work. According to estimates, more than 100 businesses employing more than 800 people will be affected by the housing development.