autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Matt LeBlanc’s Top Gear Track-tor Breaks World Speed Record

27 Mar 2018, 11:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
If you were wondering how fast a tractor can go, then know that in 2015, somewhere in Finland, such an agricultural machine managed to speed by at 80.87mph (130.14 km/h). But that’s old news now that former Friend Matt LeBlanc got himself mixed with the Top Gear nutheads.
3 photos
Matt LeBlanc Track-torMatt LeBlanc Track-tor
This past weekend, somewhere in the middle of the New Forest National Park, a one-off contraption supposedly designed by Joey (sorry, Matt), established a new speed record after traveling at 87.2 mph (140.33 km/h) with the Stig behind the wheel.

LeBlanc declares himself a huge tractor fan and claims to have four of his own, so designing a new one for the show must have been a lot of fun.

Semi-officially called Track-Tor, the machinery uses a 5.7-liter small block V8, borrowed from a Chevy. In LeBlanc’s configuration, it spits out 500 bhp, transformed in forward motion by the 54-inch Super Swamper Bogger tires fitted on the rear wheels.

Track-tor is a Frankensteinian machine, employing brakes on all four wheels (the ones in the back can brake independently), LED lights from an Ariel Atom, a bright orange Lamborghini paint plus several other amenities like a rotating boot-cleaning brush, barometer, and rack.

Top Gear says that their run on the venue’s track disrupted the filming of an episode of Countryfile, a show reporting on rural, agricultural, and environmental issues in the UK. The disruption consisted of soaking presenter Ellie Harrison and ruining presenter John Craven’s piece-to-camera.

The Track-tor made its debut on the show this Sunday, with a complete presentation of the machine. A shorter video, for those of you who missed the action, is available below.

You won’t get to see the challenges to which the tractor was subjected to, but you will get to watch Stig race to the world record title, and then walk away with what appears to be the official recognition from the governing body of all records.

track-tor Matt LeBlanc tractor world speed record Top Gear
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Tow a Trailer QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Tank Vs. Well Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Latest car models:
SEAT Ibiza 5 doorsSEAT Ibiza 5 doors CompactTOYOTA Yaris SedanTOYOTA Yaris Sedan CompactFORD Ranger Double CabFORD Ranger Double Cab Midsize PickupVOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVTOYOTA HATCHBACKTOYOTA HATCHBACK CompactAll car models  
 
 