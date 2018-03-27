Spyshots: 2019 BMW X4 M Tests New S58 Twin-Turbo Straight-Six on Nurburgring

Given the advanced stage of the prototype, we can notice plenty of details that give away the go-fast aura of the second-generation X4.
It all starts with the front fascia, where the air-hungry intakes stand out from underneath the camo. On the sides of the go-fast crossover, we have M mirrors, along with massive lightweight wheels housing beefy stopping hardware.
The posterior of the 2019 BMW X4 M test car is perhaps is most enticing area, showcasing elements such as a pair of small spoilers, along with a meaty quad-tip exhaust setup.
More importantly, the engine compartment of the newcoemr will house the S58, a fresh development that has sparked countless rumors.
Replacing the current twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six animating the M3 and M4
, the S58 is based on the B58 mill animating the M240i. Nevertheless, in the transition from the M Performance to the all-out M badge, the mill will gain an extra turbocharger, among others.
Its output is expected to sit at around 460 hp and 600 Nm (442.5 lb-ft), which means the X3 M and X4 M will be down on power compared to 500+ hp rivals such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q, the Mercedes-AMG
GLC63 S (Coupe) and Jaguar F-Pace SVR.
Of course, now that BMW has introduced the M xDrive on the 2018 M5
, with its rear-only power delivery mode, we can't help but wonder if a similar hardware will be offered on models like the X4 M.