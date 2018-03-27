autoevolution
Spyshots: 2019 BMW X4 M Tests New S58 Twin-Turbo Straight-Six on Nurburgring

BMW M is currently in the midst of a niche-filling offensive that sees the company working on multiple fronts, from the introduction of the M8 Gran Coupe at the Geneva Motor Show to the performing the final testing stages for the M8 Coupe and Convertible, as well as the X3 M and the X4 M. For now, we'll focus on the first-ever M version of the X4, which was spotted doing its thing on the Nurburgring yesterday.
Given the advanced stage of the prototype, we can notice plenty of details that give away the go-fast aura of the second-generation X4.

It all starts with the front fascia, where the air-hungry intakes stand out from underneath the camo. On the sides of the go-fast crossover, we have M mirrors, along with massive lightweight wheels housing beefy stopping hardware.

The posterior of the 2019 BMW X4 M test car is perhaps is most enticing area, showcasing elements such as a pair of small spoilers, along with a meaty quad-tip exhaust setup.

More importantly, the engine compartment of the newcoemr will house the S58, a fresh development that has sparked countless rumors.

Replacing the current twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six animating the M3 and M4, the S58 is based on the B58 mill animating the M240i. Nevertheless, in the transition from the M Performance to the all-out M badge, the mill will gain an extra turbocharger, among others.

Its output is expected to sit at around 460 hp and 600 Nm (442.5 lb-ft), which means the X3 M and X4 M will be down on power compared to 500+ hp rivals such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q, the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S (Coupe) and Jaguar F-Pace SVR.

Of course, now that BMW has introduced the M xDrive on the 2018 M5, with its rear-only power delivery mode, we can't help but wonder if a similar hardware will be offered on models like the X4 M.
