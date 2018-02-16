Stig Drifts Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Spins in McLaren 720S for Top Gear Series 25

Ever wondered how the rear-wheel steering of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS works when the Neunelfer is tasked with leaving the pendulum effect introduced by the rear-engined configuration do its job? Yes, we're talking about drifting and Top Gear thinks it has just the driver to answer our question - The Stig.

And while we've seen the 700 hp Zuffenahusen hero drifting before, the TG-delivered piece of footage at the bottom of the page also seems to deliver answers to other questions.



For instance, those following McLaren's story know that the



Starting with the 720S, though, the automotive producer has acknowledged people's need for slip angle shenanigans, so the said model, presumably along with the considerably hotter Senna, are pretty good when it comes to the sideways stuff. How good? Well, the Stig demonstrates this by putting a 720S through its tail-out paces, from sliding to baking donuts.



What's that? You'd rather see Chris Harris grabbing the wheel and delivering his now-tradition narrative as he throws the



Meanwhile, the Top Gear team is asking you something. The production crew wants fans to submit their questions for the presenting trio (this also includes Rory Reid).



And here's the invitation: "Email your questions to editor@topgear.com, with the subject line ‘TG TV questions’. You’ve got until Friday 16 February to submit, so keep them clean and fire away!"



The producers even promised to report back on the questions next week.



