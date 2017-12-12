2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Doing Offroad Donuts Is Brutal

Some Porsche secrets are kept better than others. So while, for instance, nobody expected Zuffenhausen to introduce the 911 Carrera T, the arrival of the 911 Touring Package was a bit more predictable. That's because the German automotive producer was set to introduce a model that would help fight the 911 R speculation, which had sent the pricing of the latter towards the $1 million mark.
And while the TP, which enhances the Gen 2 GT3's daily driver aura, hasn't reached the owners yet, certain 991.2 GT3 guys prove that they can daily drive the hell out of non-TP cars.
Case in point with the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. This may just be a short Instagram clip, but it shows the most brutal 991.2 GT3 action we've seen so far.
The GT Division animal is taken past the borders of asphalt, with its owner going for an offroading donut-baking session. Sure, the skin of the German animal might be covered in PPF (Paint Protection Film), as is the norm among supercar owners these days, but we can't help but wonder whether all the rocks being thrown around won't cause some superficial damage.
So while we generally approve of hooning maneuvers, the stunts we have here seems to cross the line, taking things into a world where one of the two partners has forgotten the safety world.
Heck, we've even shown you this GT3 before, with the dusty appearance of the Porscha being the one that brought it to our attention.
Then again, with this kind of social media-delivered hooning episodes becoming more extreme by the week, you should prepare to see go-fast machines being abused in all sorts of ways.
For one thing, YouTube label Tax The Rich
, which is famous for stunts of the kind, hasn't posted anything in almost two years and we might just see the channel returning.
