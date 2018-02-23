autoevolution
 

Top Gear Shows Ken Block V8 Police Chase With McLaren, F-Type SVR and Mustang

23 Feb 2018, 19:21 UTC ·
by
There's no question that every season of Top Gear has its magic moment. In the past two years, it's mainly been Chris Harris going sideways. But when you also have Ken Block around, things are bound to get explosive.
This is likely to become the hit video from Season 25, which is only a couple of days away from airing.The clip has been teased before, but a 3-minute version of this clip has just been released, and it's pure gold. So just imagine what an hour-long episode will be like.

The feature is called "The Ken Block V8 Police Chase Challenge," and it's about three sports cars with totally different personalities that have the same number of cylinders: eight.

Going up against them is Officer Block in his Can-AM Maverick, a hardcore off-roader if we ever saw one.

Of course, in the time-honored Top Gear tradition, the presenters have no idea about the challenge before it happens and don't pick their cars accordingly. Rory is behind the wheel of one of the best-sounding vehicles in the world, a Jaguar F-Type SVR, which needs all-wheel drive to make the most of its 5-liter supercharged V8.

Harris goes for lightness in some sort of McLaren 570S or 570GT. Even though this is a race to smuggle bootleg booze across the border, he still finds time to make the mid-engined budget supercar go sideways a little.

And just to be stereotypical, Top Gear puts Matt in the American car, the Shelby GT350R. No, it's not a muscle car, but a track-honed machine that delivers the same performance as the Europeans for a fraction of the price.

It's all very silly, of course, not to mention expensive. After a stunt like this, all cars sustain serious damage. But without Top Gear videos, we'd all be comparing them using boring numbers charts.

