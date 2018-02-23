Top Gear Shows Ken Block V8 Police Chase With McLaren, F-Type SVR and Mustang

There's no question that every season of Top Gear has its magic moment. In the past two years, it's mainly been Chris Harris going sideways. But when you also have Ken Block around, things are bound to get explosive.

3 photos



The feature is called "The Ken Block V8 Police Chase Challenge," and it's about three sports cars with totally different personalities that have the same number of cylinders: eight.



Going up against them is Officer Block in his Can-AM Maverick, a hardcore off-roader if we ever saw one.



Of course, in the time-honored Top Gear tradition, the presenters have no idea about the challenge before it happens and don't pick their cars accordingly. Rory is behind the wheel of one of the best-sounding vehicles in the world, a Jaguar F-Type SVR, which needs all-wheel drive to make the most of its 5-liter supercharged V8.



Harris goes for lightness in some sort of



And just to be stereotypical, Top Gear puts Matt in the American car, the



It's all very silly, of course, not to mention expensive. After a stunt like this, all cars sustain serious damage. But without Top Gear videos, we'd all be comparing them using boring numbers charts.



