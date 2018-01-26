autoevolution
 

Top Gear Series 25 Trailer Is Here, Has Everything We Need

Personally, we think that it's great two high-budget cars shows are going on roughly at the same time. And we wouldn't blame you if you like the new Top Gear crew better than The Grand Tour.
Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, and Rory Reid are really coming into their own. We enjoyed seasons 24, and it looks like season 25 will be even better, based on the latest trailer.

Unless we're counting the wrong way, we're dealing with the third year of the new Top Gear. It's pretty much unanimous that the second one, without Chris Evans, was way better.

The stunts and cars they've lined up for 2018 promise more of what we like - mayhem, expensive things being treated badly plus a few bangers.

But we couldn't help notice how Top Gear and TGT are doing pretty much the same things again. "Here's a Kia Stinger GT. What, a Kia that you want to drive? No way!" says every review in the world right now.

We've also got Ken Block, army vehicles and a trio of V8-powered super-coupes (McLaren 570S, Jaguar F-Type SVR, and Mustang GT500). But a Civic Type R and a Lexus LC being drive by the Japanese Stig did catch our attention.

Making exciting SUV comparisons is also a thing, as Top Gear will test the Range Rover Velar, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and Volvo XC60. It's going to be a full-on race, and we caught a glimpse of the Italian model flying over the grassy fields in this trailer.

It wouldn't be new if Top Gear didn't include Chris Harris drifting at least one supercar. And it seems the flavor of the year is blue McLaren 720S, though the BMW M5 could also get frisky. Come spring, we'll sit back and start watching.

