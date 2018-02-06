autoevolution
 

Jeremy Clarkson Says Richard Hammond Damaged His Brain in Car Crash

6 Feb 2018, 8:03 UTC ·
by
The series of crashes in which former Top Gear host Richard Hammond has been involved has left marks of his ability to remember things, revealed this week Hammond's partner in crimes at the BBC show, Jeremy Clarkson.
In an Interview with The Mirror, Clarkson said that the most affected part of Hammond's personality is his memory, who is now “like a sieve.” The Brit claims his colleague forgets within five seconds some of the things he is being told.

“Well, it is not his fault, it is because he cannot drive and he went upside down and damaged his brain. He has no capacity for remembering anything, and some of it is because he is not interested in anything and some of it is because he has had brain damage,” Clarkson told the Mirror, partly joking.

Hammond has been involved in several crashes during his career, for both Top Gear and the Grand Tour show. The most serious one took place in September 2006, at the Royal Air Force airport in Elvington. At the time, Hammond was driving a jet-powered car at 288 mph (463 km/h).

The car, called the Vampire, was the same that set the British land speed record at 300.3 mph(483.3 km/h) six year before. Reports say the crash took place as Hammond was trying to beat that record, although Top Gear executives denied this.

At one point doing his run, Hammond's car went off the tarmac and ended up spinning multiple times, embedding Hammond's helmet into the ground. After a two week coma, Hammond recovered, but ever since he has been complaining of loss of memory, depression, and difficulties with emotional experiences.

Both Hammond and Clarkson are getting ready to air their Grand Tour Mozambique Special (incidents took place during filming this as well), which will be available starting February 16 on Amazon Prime Video.
