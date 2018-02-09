Top Gear Trailer Shows the Stig Suffering a Glitch, Hosts Scrambling for Milk

The Top Gear show lost most of its following after the three presenters that rose it to its iconic status left, and most of what was left after the first post-departure season featuring the awful Chris Evans.

The trailer for the 25th season is equal parts cool, daft, funny, and cringy, and we quite like it. Matt LeBlanc proved he could make a credible car show host during Chris Evans' tenure, Chris Harris we all knew from before, as for Reid, well, he was the wild card, but it proved to be a winning one.



The premise is one of those things you just know they didn't spend too much time brainstorming about it: the three plus the Stig are hanging out at the Top Gear production office when the latter discovers they're out of milk. With literally tens of exciting cars waiting for them outside, the gang doesn't need to draw sticks to decide who goes out to get some.



Of course, this is just an excuse to hoon the cars around with Joey (sorry, but we all know that's who he is) picking an Aston Martin Vantage V8,



Since the three don't yet have the same chemistry as the old group, much of the show will probably still rely on scripted gags, but as long as they can play them well enough, we have no problem allowing ourselves to be fooled. The new season starts on February 25, so stay tuned because it looks promising enough.



