autoevolution
 

Top Gear Series 25 Trailer: The Presenters vs. Officer Ken Block

27 Dec 2017, 13:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Started in 1977, reinvented in 2002, then back to the drawing board in 2016, Top Gear is the motoring show that set the stage and upped the ante for any motoring show. Despite the hiccup represented by Chris Evans’ departure after the 23rd series, Top Gear came back fresher and more powerful than ever before for the 24th. And now, the 25th series appears to be more of the same, with added ridiculousness and lots of entertainment.
2 photos
Chris Harris Is Conflicted About the 2018 Honda Civic Type R
“Ken Block is hot on the heels of Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, and Rory Reid,” reads the description of the first trailer for Series 25, and as you can tell from the 30-second appetizer, rallying maestro Block plays the role of traffic officer with the help of a Can-Am Maverick side-by-side.

The presenters, meanwhile, are gifted with the Jaguar F-Type SVR (Rory), McLaren 570GT (Chris), and Shelby GT350R (Matt). Not a coincidence at all, the cars they’ve chosen for this segment of the show mirror their nationalities. The exception comes in the form of Block and the Can-Am, with one originating from the United States and the other from Canada.

According to TopGear.com, filming of Top Gear Series 25 started towards the end of June 2017. The announcement was joined by a photo of Matt and Chris in Norway, where they went for a drive in the Ferrari GTC4Lusso and Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo. Filming locations confirmed for S25 also include the U.S., Italy, France, and the UK. It’s in the latter country that the presenters were spotted in fairly used British luxury cars.

The twenty-fifth series of Top Gear is the first since the switchover from S22 to S23 that sees the presenting team unchanged. About when the first episode will air on the small screen, “spring 2018” is all we have about timing for the… uhm, time being.

Until the big day comes, don’t forget that The Grand Tour is on air for the second of three confirmed seasons.

Top Gear trailer Ken Block teaser Matt LeBlanc Rory Reid chris harris
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Latest car models:
JEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVALFA ROMEO MiToALFA ROMEO MiTo MiniMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticALPINE A108ALPINE A108 CoupeAll car models  