Porsche Cayman GT4 Gets Beater Racecar Look with this Stunning Wrap

With Porsche introducing one 911 special after another, it can be easy to forget just how special the Cayman GT4 is. And since we enjoy keeping the mid-engined delight under the spotlights, we've now brought along a GT4 that stands out among its kind.
This Zuffenhausen machine has been given a racetrack-savvy treatment, one that involves both tech and visual features. The first includes the custom wheels, GT3 RS-like front wings with air extractors and custom wheels.
Then we have the weathered wrap covering the 991.1 Carrera S-engined machine, which makes it look like the thing has already earned its battle scars on the circuit. Oh, and let's not forget the endurance racing-like yellow-tined headlights and daytime running lights.
Speaking of the mid-engined special, we'll remind you that Porsche is about to introduce the 718 Cayman GT4. The toy has been spied on multiple occasions, just like the 718 Boxster Spyder.
The German automotive producer has already assured us that the non-identical twins will maintain their naturally aspirated nature. Of course, with the 4.0-liter flat-six animating the 991.2-generation 911 GT3 and GT3 RS being the only atmospheric engine in the carmaker's sportscar lineup, the rumor mill talks about this motor making its way into the newcomers.
Of course, the unit, which delivers 500 hp on the GT3 and an extra 25 ponies in RS trim, should be downtuned, thus preventing cannibalization. As such, we can expect its output to sit closer to 400 hp (the GT4 could get a slightly sweeter hp number than the Spyder).
And while the manual gearbox will once again be offered, we wouldn't take the PDK rumors all that seriously and that's because the dual-clutch box would allow the mid-engined sportscars to dive too deep into Neunelfer territory.
The mid-engined specials should land within the next few months, with these set to hit the US market as 2019 models.
