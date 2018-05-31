Challenger Hellcat Widebody Drag Races Modded Camaro ZL1, Destruction Occurs

With its 275-section rear tires, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat has always been a bit shy in terms of getting off the line. However, the Mopar people decided to change that with the arrival of the Widebody model, which landed as part of the 2018 model year update. With this in mind, owners of the fat-bodied Challenger adore to engage in drag races and a recent example of the sort involves a battle against a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The Chevy we have here belongs to the fifth generation of the Camaro, but its owner took the muscle beast down the aftermarket path. To be more precise, the machine was gifted with an upper pulley upgrade, American Racing headers, a decatted Corsa Racing exhaust, meatier injectors and an upgraded clutch.According to the aficionado behind the wheel, the blown V8 of the ZL1 now delivers around 604 horses at the rear wheels - since the machine comes with a manual, we can't use the good old 15 percent drivetrain loss estimation (this concerns automatic tranny vehicles) to figure out the crankshaft output of the Camaro. Even so, the ZL1 packs over 650 horses at the crank.As far as the rubber is concerned, both muscle cars come with 315-section rear tires.The two duked it out on multiple occasions, using both standing and rolling starts, so the conclusion of their battle is relevant.Now, since we've talked about the 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody and the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, you might want to know how the Mopar machine deals with the stock incarnation of the Chevy. We are, of course, referring to the sixth generation of the Camaro, since a factory-state ZL1 doesn't stand a chance against the Hellcat.Well, we've already talked about such a battle, with this involving the Hellcat we have here, which seems to have fought the 650 hp Camaro on the same battleground as the one used in this video.