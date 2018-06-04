Jaguar I-Pace Meets Audi RS4, Does Soft-Roading in Top Gear Review

4 Volvo XC60 and Alfa Romeo Star in Insane Top Gear Off-Road Race

The first reviews for that all-important Jaguar electric crossover are in, and they suggest the I-Pace is as good as the current technology allows. We've watched a number of them and picked Top Gear's because it somehow features an Audi RS4. 3 photos



A drag race would have been nice, even though the 0 to 60mph times suggest they will be won by the RS4. That thing doesn't have the best launch control among the Audis while the I-Pace is a little rocket off the line.



A decade ago, everybody thought that EVs were all about saving money on fuel, but they are not. You still need an expendable income and probably a big house with a nice parking garage to make the best use of the



Because it doesn't need to stuff a big engine under its hood, the I-Pace looks unconventional. And like the TG reporter says, this used to be a tough pill to swallow. Like most of the best EVs, it's engineered like a sort of skateboard, with most of the floor being taken up by about 430 lithium cells storing 90 kWh of electricity.



We think the design is what sells this car, and you're welcome to disagree. Jaguar has done just enough to make the interior stand out from a normal car without going into the gimmick territory.



Interestingly, it's also waterproof so it can go through 50cm of water. If you're interested in the off-road stuff, there's a short clip where you can see the I-Pace doing some of that. Raising the suspension helps a lot, but it looks way more bouncy than a Range Rover.



With double wishbone front suspension, this Jaguar belongs on the road. You can also have regular coil springs with both passive and active dampers.



