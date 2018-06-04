autoevolution
 

Jaguar I-Pace Meets Audi RS4, Does Soft-Roading in Top Gear Review

4 Jun 2018, 15:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The first reviews for that all-important Jaguar electric crossover are in, and they suggest the I-Pace is as good as the current technology allows. We've watched a number of them and picked Top Gear's because it somehow features an Audi RS4.
3 photos
Jaguar I-PaceJaguar I-Pace
The two cars have almost nothing in common other than their similar price tags and, in this case, grey paint. However, it's interesting to think about what you can do with RS4 money these days.

A drag race would have been nice, even though the 0 to 60mph times suggest they will be won by the RS4. That thing doesn't have the best launch control among the Audis while the I-Pace is a little rocket off the line.

A decade ago, everybody thought that EVs were all about saving money on fuel, but they are not. You still need an expendable income and probably a big house with a nice parking garage to make the best use of the I-Pace. Of course, the RS4 will never give you range anxiety, but at the end of the day, it's still just the newest version of the hot wagons Audi has been making for decades.

Because it doesn't need to stuff a big engine under its hood, the I-Pace looks unconventional. And like the TG reporter says, this used to be a tough pill to swallow. Like most of the best EVs, it's engineered like a sort of skateboard, with most of the floor being taken up by about 430 lithium cells storing 90 kWh of electricity.

We think the design is what sells this car, and you're welcome to disagree. Jaguar has done just enough to make the interior stand out from a normal car without going into the gimmick territory.

Interestingly, it's also waterproof so it can go through 50cm of water. If you're interested in the off-road stuff, there's a short clip where you can see the I-Pace doing some of that. Raising the suspension helps a lot, but it looks way more bouncy than a Range Rover.

With double wishbone front suspension, this Jaguar belongs on the road. You can also have regular coil springs with both passive and active dampers.

Jaguar I-Pace jaguar i-pace EV Top Gear
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tank Vs. Well How to Use the Bush Winch Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Booth Girls Have Cooties How the European eCall Emergency System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Drifting Guide for Dummies A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR XE 300 SportJAGUAR XE 300 Sport CompactJAGUAR F-Pace SVRJAGUAR F-Pace SVR Medium SUVJAGUAR I-PACEJAGUAR I-PACE Premium SUVJAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverJAGUAR XJR575JAGUAR XJR575 LuxuryAll JAGUAR models  
 
 