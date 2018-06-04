autoevolution
 

Bugatti Chiron Drag Races Veyron SS with Violent Results

Imagine you happen to own a Bugatti Chiron SS and like to engage in drag races from time to time. There are extremely few factory stock machines that could ever pose a threat (that's right, tuner cars aren't allowed to take part in this mind flexing session). And you show up to a sprinting event... only to discover that a Chiron is also taking part in the velocity fest.
No, the intro above isn't a sample of our day dreaming. Instead, we've brought along a piece of footage that showcases a drag race between the two Molsehim missiles.

After all, it was only a matter of time until somebody threw the 1,500 hp bug at the 1,200 hp incarnation of its predecessor.

The setup we have here isn't ideal. For one thing, the two hypercars had limited space for their leg-stretching exercise. Then there was the takeoff procedure, which leaves a few things to be desired.

Then again, we won't complain, since this is the kind of battle that will bring one into the right mood regardless of its little details.What do the numbers tell us?
The 300 hp gap between the two VW Group crown jewels doesn't fully describe the superiority of the Chiron. Nevertheless, if we take a look at the power-to-weight ration, it quickly becomes obvious that the newcomer plays in a different league complained to the car it replaces, since we're talking 1.3 vs. 1.8 kilos per hp.

When it comes to torque, the Chiron's W16 motor hasn't been pushed all that far from the 1,500 Nm quad-turbo heart of the Veyron Super Spot (think: 1,600 vs 1,500 Nm).

We can also look at the quarter-mile times of the two Bugattis, with the Chiron's 9.1s time for the 1,320 feet sprint making it half a second quicker than the Veyron SS. Then again, if we zoom in on the standing kilometer statistics, we notice that the gap between the two increases, since the 17.5s chronograph number of the retired machine means it's 1.1 seconds slower than the Chiron.

Then again, none of these figures can prepare one for the spectacle that is the meeting between these two speed heroes.

P.S.: Bugatti is currently developing a more potent incarnaton of the Chiron. Unlike the Chiron Sport, which leaves the W16 engine untouched, only adding handling and lightweight bits, the newcomer is also expected to up the ante on the horsepower front. Oh, and let's not forget the increased top speed, which will be possible with the help of more capable tires.

