Volkswagen Arteon Designer Appointed Head of Exterior Design at Aston Martin

The Arteon looks like a million bucks in R-Line specification, doesn’t it? Penned by the same guy who designed the Touareg, the Arteon sits at the very top of Volkswagen’s passenger-car lineup. The man’s name is Tobias Suhlmann, and even though he had risen up to the role of head of exterior design at Bugatti, Aston Martin just announced that it poached him from the clenches of the Volkswagen Group.
39-year-old Suhlmann replaces Miles Nurnberger, who was appointed design director at the British sports carmaker. Both executives report to Marek Reichmann, the chief creative officer of Aston Martin. All things considered, jumping ship from Bugatti to Aston Martin is for the best for Suhlmann because Bugatti has a thing for one-model lineups. Where’s the fun in designing a car every decade or so, right?
In addition to the Arteon and Touareg, the German designer is credited as the leading force behind the Sport Coupe GTE concept from 2015 and the T-Prime GTE concept of 2016. If those names don’t ring a bell to you, the two one-offs served as the preview for the fastback-style sedan and mid-size sport utility vehicle.
Since the development of the DBS Superleggera, Valkyrie, and DBX crossover is already underway, Suhlmann will be tasked with designing future models such as the “brother of the Valkyrie” and that mid-engine supercar we’ve been hearing for some time now. The RapidE sedan is also out of the question. As for the Lagonda-branded SUV, chances are Suhlmann will work its magic on this model as well.
The Second Century business plan started by chief executive officer Andy Palmer is going strong so far. No less than seven models are expected to go official in as many years, which means that five are left to go. A Lagonda sedan is also planned for 2023, two years after the SUV is anticipated to roll out.
On that note, what sort of car would you like Aston Martin to add to its lineup? And secondly, do you like the Second Century design language of the DB11 and Vantage as opposed to the VH platform-based DB9 and Vantage?
In addition to the Arteon and Touareg, the German designer is credited as the leading force behind the Sport Coupe GTE concept from 2015 and the T-Prime GTE concept of 2016. If those names don’t ring a bell to you, the two one-offs served as the preview for the fastback-style sedan and mid-size sport utility vehicle.
Since the development of the DBS Superleggera, Valkyrie, and DBX crossover is already underway, Suhlmann will be tasked with designing future models such as the “brother of the Valkyrie” and that mid-engine supercar we’ve been hearing for some time now. The RapidE sedan is also out of the question. As for the Lagonda-branded SUV, chances are Suhlmann will work its magic on this model as well.
The Second Century business plan started by chief executive officer Andy Palmer is going strong so far. No less than seven models are expected to go official in as many years, which means that five are left to go. A Lagonda sedan is also planned for 2023, two years after the SUV is anticipated to roll out.
On that note, what sort of car would you like Aston Martin to add to its lineup? And secondly, do you like the Second Century design language of the DB11 and Vantage as opposed to the VH platform-based DB9 and Vantage?