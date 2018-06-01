LEGO Makes a Stunning Bugatti Chiron Shine Next to the Real Car

5 Ferrari 458 Spider Gets Its Own LEGO Model with Working Retractable Roof

Last year, LEGO and its Technic sub-brand stunned the world with the release of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS made of plastic bricks. This Friday, in a move that we hope will become an annual event, the toy maker officially presented the second set in the series, the Bugatti Chiron 29 photos



Secondly, there’s the way in which the car is to be assembled in the owners’ own homes. The bricks come together in the usual LEGO way, but the overall assembly of the car itself mimics the real production process used in the carmaker’s assembly facility.



For the project, LEGO had to develop parts it never used before, like the overlapping rims on the wheels and a disc brake to connect the rims to the chassis.



At the interior the dashboard, speedometer, center line, and flat-bottom steering wheel have been designed just like in the real car.



“Bugatti sports cars and LEGO building bricks may seem like two very different things, but they share a common design feature: to be the very best,” said the toymaker in a statement.



“When the opportunity for collaboration became possible, both teams worked passionately and precisely to perfect the ultimate supercar model.”



There are nearly 900 more plastic parts used in the Chiron than those created for the Porsche, for a total of 3,599. The price is steeper as well, as the set is listed on LEGO’s website at $349,99.



Just like with the life-size version, each of the LEGO Chiron sets sold would come with its own unique serial number, stored under the hood. The serial number can be used to unlock special content on the



