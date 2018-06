LEGO Makes a Stunning Bugatti Chiron Shine Next to the Real Car

The French racing blue exterior of the toy Chiron hides some of the most interesting creations LEGO has ever made. For one, there’s the W16 engine of the real car that had to be reproduced. LEGO rose to the challenge, and by doing so, it says it made the most sophisticated LEGO Technic engine yet, complete with an 8-speed gearbox with paddle gearshift.Secondly, there’s the way in which the car is to be assembled in the owners’ own homes. The bricks come together in the usual LEGO way, but the overall assembly of the car itself mimics the real production process used in the carmaker’s assembly facility.For the project, LEGO had to develop parts it never used before, like the overlapping rims on the wheels and a disc brake to connect the rims to the chassis.At the interior the dashboard, speedometer, center line, and flat-bottom steering wheel have been designed just like in the real car.“Bugatti sports cars and LEGO building bricks may seem like two very different things, but they share a common design feature: to be the very best,” said the toymaker in a statement.“When the opportunity for collaboration became possible, both teams worked passionately and precisely to perfect the ultimate supercar model.”There are nearly 900 more plastic parts used in the Chiron than those created for the Porsche, for a total of 3,599. The price is steeper as well, as the set is listed on LEGO’s website at $349,99.Just like with the life-size version, each of the LEGO Chiron sets sold would come with its own unique serial number, stored under the hood. The serial number can be used to unlock special content on the toymaker’s website And there’s even a Bugatti overnight bag hidden under the hood of the model.