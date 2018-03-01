Ferrari 458 Spider Gets Its Own LEGO Model with Working Retractable Roof

Nowadays, there's nothing special about supercar owners who grab a scale model of their velocity beasts. However, the toy replica of the Ferrari 458 Spider we have here deserves our undivided attention, since the toy is made of LEGO and... does things.

The plastic-fantastic 458 Spider has been commissioned as a one-off build, so, in this regard, it's even more speciale than the real deal. The toys belong to Redditor plastic (go figure), who decided to share them with the world. And while we've talked about all the aspects of the 458 Spider when we reviewed the car a few years ago, we need to go into the details of the LEGO model.

This is the creation of brick master Jeroen Ottens, who wanted to get as close to the real car as possible. Going past the design, which is remarkable, we'll mention the tech features of the thing.

Sure, one would expect such a contraption to come with independent suspension, a steering system of some sort and movable body panels. But the creation offers so much more, since it comes with a faux engine and a gearbox. And while these two are typical LEGO features nowadays, the truly impressive bit comes from the working convertible roof.

The custom roof, which requires a single knob to be put to work, doesn't exactly use the same mechanism as the real car, but who cares the thing is actually closer to the roof of the 575 Superamerica?

You can check out the LEGO 458 Spider in the first piece of footage below (the clip on the left), which will allow you to get a studio taste of the creation, rotating stand and all.

As for the real-world appearance of the more-than-just-a-toy, the images above, which comes from the said Redditor, should get the job done.

Note that there's also a second clip below (the one on the right), which reminds us of the stunning engineering piece that is the roof of the Ferrari 575 Superamerica.

P.S.: We'll return with more LEGO creatures from the said builder soon.