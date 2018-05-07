Life Size LEGO Millennium Falcon Pedicab Tours NY Park on Star Wars Day

In case you missed it, last Friday was Star Wars Day. Chosen for the fact that the date, May 4th, can be easily crammed into the "May the Fourth be with you" greeting, the event is the perfect opportunity for fans all over the globe to manifest their love for the galaxy far-far away saga.

4 photos



People that happened to be in the Bryant Park on Friday got the opportunity to take a ride on a pedicab shaped like the Millennium Falcon and built out of LEGO bricks.



According to



What came out at the end of this assembly process is a pedicab measuring 9 feet (2.7 meters) long and 6 feet (1.8 meters) wide and capable of supporting the weight of two adults at the same time.



The ride was a hit among New Yorkers, especially those who probably haven’t had the experience of stepping onto a LEGO and were less afraid of sitting their bottoms on a bunch of them.



It will probably become a marketing hit for LEGO too, as the company is currently using the pedicab as a charitable fundraiser.



For every photo of the Millennium Falcon pedicab tagged #LEGOStarWars and #RoadForChange and posted on social media, the toymaker and Lucasfilm will be donating $1 to UNICEF.



At the beginning of April, nearly two months ahead of the release of the Solo: A Star Wars Story film, LEGO introduced the



LEGO, a company that makes a lot of money from selling plastic bricks that can be assembled in virtually any Star Wars-related character or machine, decided to give New Yorkers a very special treat on occasion.People that happened to be in the Bryant Park on Friday got the opportunity to take a ride on a pedicab shaped like the Millennium Falcon and built out of LEGO bricks.According to CNET , the pedicab was put together by LEGO’s Master Builders using 20,300 bricks. The assembly of the machine took over 16 days.What came out at the end of this assembly process is a pedicab measuring 9 feet (2.7 meters) long and 6 feet (1.8 meters) wide and capable of supporting the weight of two adults at the same time.The ride was a hit among New Yorkers, especially those who probably haven’t had the experience of stepping onto a LEGO and were less afraid of sitting their bottoms on a bunch of them.It will probably become a marketing hit for LEGO too, as the company is currently using the pedicab as a charitable fundraiser.For every photo of the Millennium Falcon pedicab tagged #LEGOStarWars and #RoadForChange and posted on social media, the toymaker and Lucasfilm will be donating $1 to UNICEF.At the beginning of April, nearly two months ahead of the release of the Solo: A Star Wars Story film, LEGO introduced the movie-related sets . There are in all eight different LEGO sets currently available on the official Lego website, ranging from Solo and Chewbacca BrickHeadz to the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon.