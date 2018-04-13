Solo: A Star Wars Story LEGO Sets Hit the Shelves

Usually, the 13th day of every month is reason for concern for the millions suffering from triskaidekaphobia. Add the fact that this time the 13th day of the month falls on a Friday, and the recipe for a very bad day is complete.

17 photos



April, Friday the 13th, is the day when the floodgates have opened to the Solo-related toys of all kinds to hit the shelves. Among them,



There are in all eight different LEGO sets currently available on the



The biggest set of the lot is, of course, the Falcon. It retails for $169.99, it is made of 1,413 pieces and comes complete with 6 mini figures: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi’ra, Lando Calrissian, Quay Tolsite and a Kessel Operations Droid, and a DD-BD droid.



Next-up is an Imperial TIE Fighter,. For $69.99, you get 519 pieces that assemble into the dreaded space killers. The money paid also brings you 4 mini figures: an Imperial Pilot, Han Solo, Tobias Beckett in Mimban Stormtrooper disguise and a Mimban Stormtrooper.



For more planetary adventures, LEGO offers both Moloch’s and Han Solo’s Landspeeders. The former costs $39,99, while the latter retails for $29.99, coming with 464 and 345 bricks, respectively.



LEGO will also offer figures from the movie, in the shape of a Range Trooper ($24.99) and Han Solo ($24.99). Two other packs, Jedi&Clone Troopers and Imperial Patrol are also up for grabs, both for $14.99.



Last, but not least, are the cheapest Solo’ related LEGOs, Chewbacca and Han Solo as BrickHeadz, both selling for $9,99. Luckily, there are things that might get your mind off things, if you belong to that group of people. Things like spending money. On toys. Star Wars toys. Brand new Solo: A Star Wars Story toys.April, Friday the 13th, is the day when the floodgates have opened to the Solo-related toys of all kinds to hit the shelves. Among them, LEGO ’s interpretation of characters, ships and pretty much the entire Universe in the Solo movie.There are in all eight different LEGO sets currently available on the official Lego website , ranging from Solo and Chewbacca BrickHeadz to the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon. But let’s take them one at the time.The biggest set of the lot is, of course, the Falcon. It retails for $169.99, it is made of 1,413 pieces and comes complete with 6 mini figures: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi’ra, Lando Calrissian, Quay Tolsite and a Kessel Operations Droid, and a DD-BD droid.Next-up is an Imperial TIE Fighter,. For $69.99, you get 519 pieces that assemble into the dreaded space killers. The money paid also brings you 4 mini figures: an Imperial Pilot, Han Solo, Tobias Beckett in Mimban Stormtrooper disguise and a Mimban Stormtrooper.For more planetary adventures, LEGO offers both Moloch’s and Han Solo’s Landspeeders. The former costs $39,99, while the latter retails for $29.99, coming with 464 and 345 bricks, respectively.LEGO will also offer figures from the movie, in the shape of a Range Trooper ($24.99) and Han Solo ($24.99). Two other packs, Jedi&Clone Troopers and Imperial Patrol are also up for grabs, both for $14.99.Last, but not least, are the cheapest Solo’ related LEGOs, Chewbacca and Han Solo as BrickHeadz, both selling for $9,99.