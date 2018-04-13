autoevolution
 

Solo: A Star Wars Story LEGO Sets Hit the Shelves

13 Apr 2018, 7:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Usually, the 13th day of every month is reason for concern for the millions suffering from triskaidekaphobia. Add the fact that this time the 13th day of the month falls on a Friday, and the recipe for a very bad day is complete.
17 photos
LEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story SetLEGO Solo: A Star Wars Story Set
Luckily, there are things that might get your mind off things, if you belong to that group of people. Things like spending money. On toys. Star Wars toys. Brand new Solo: A Star Wars Story toys.

April, Friday the 13th, is the day when the floodgates have opened to the Solo-related toys of all kinds to hit the shelves. Among them, LEGO’s interpretation of characters, ships and pretty much the entire Universe in the Solo movie.

There are in all eight different LEGO sets currently available on the official Lego website, ranging from Solo and Chewbacca BrickHeadz to the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon. But let’s take them one at the time.

The biggest set of the lot is, of course, the Falcon. It retails for $169.99, it is made of 1,413 pieces and comes complete with 6 mini figures: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi’ra, Lando Calrissian, Quay Tolsite and a Kessel Operations Droid, and a DD-BD droid.

Next-up is an Imperial TIE Fighter,. For $69.99, you get 519 pieces that assemble into the dreaded space killers. The money paid also brings you 4 mini figures: an Imperial Pilot, Han Solo, Tobias Beckett in Mimban Stormtrooper disguise and a Mimban Stormtrooper.

For more planetary adventures, LEGO offers both Moloch’s and Han Solo’s Landspeeders. The former costs $39,99, while the latter retails for $29.99, coming with 464 and 345 bricks, respectively.

LEGO will also offer figures from the movie, in the shape of a Range Trooper ($24.99) and Han Solo ($24.99). Two other packs, Jedi&Clone Troopers and Imperial Patrol are also up for grabs, both for $14.99.

Last, but not least, are the cheapest Solo’ related LEGOs, Chewbacca and Han Solo as BrickHeadz, both selling for $9,99.
Lego Star Wars han solo bricks
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Tow a Trailer Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes Digital Light First Look Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Latest car models:
FORD Focus SedanFORD Focus Sedan CompactAUDI A6 Avant (C8)AUDI A6 Avant (C8) Medium PremiumBMW 4 Series CoupeBMW 4 Series Coupe CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran Coupe CoupeBMW 4 Series CabrioBMW 4 Series Cabrio Coupe CabrioAll car models  
 
 