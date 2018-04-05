autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

LEGO Star Wars Y-Wing Will Make You Forget Luke Skywalker Milked a Siren

5 Apr 2018, 14:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Some of us still have a lot of trouble coming to grips with seeing Luke Skywalker milking a thala-siren. We still have nightmares with the former Jedi glory drinking the green stuff. And until today, we had little hope we’ll ever get over it.
7 photos
LEGO Star Wars Y-Wing StarfighterLEGO Star Wars Y-Wing StarfighterLEGO Star Wars Y-Wing StarfighterLEGO Star Wars Y-Wing StarfighterLEGO Star Wars Y-Wing StarfighterLEGO Star Wars Y-Wing Starfighter
Luckily, for the foreseeable future, we can get our minds entangled in a brand new Star Wars-related project that has nothing to do with Jedis drinking weird stuff: the LEGO Y-Wing Starfighter, fresh on the shelf on the brick maker’s online store.

And since we suck at putting such things together, even with instructions at our side, we can hope for a few weeks or so of peace and quiet.

Selling for as much (or as little) as 169.99 pounds ($238) on the LEGO website, the Y-Wing is made of 1966 bricks. It comes complete with a Gold Leader mini figure and an R2-BHD droid to assist him in the battle of the Bedroom system.

The details of the fighter are, as usual, stunning. Gold Leader, for instance, is even equipped with a blaster pistol. LEGO will even ship a tilting stand with an informational fact plaque, you know, in case some of your friends don’t know what the hell the ship is.

As for weapons and other amenities, the Y-Wing comes packing wheel-activated rotating ion cannons on top (ions not included), retractable landing skids and opening mini figure cockpit.

The completed work of brick will stand at 2 inches high, 24 inches long and 11 inches wide (7 cm x 61 cm x 30 cm). Mounted on the stand, it will hover over enemy pencils at 9 inches (24cm).

The Y-Wing Starfighter was introduced in the Star Wars timeline during the Clone Wars. It made appearances in three motion pictures and two animated series.

At no time did Luke Skywalker mount one, so were safe from any thala-siren cooties.
Lego Star Wars lego star wars luke skywalker
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes Digital Light First Look 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI Kona ElectricHYUNDAI Kona Electric Small SUVHYUNDAI TucsonHYUNDAI Tucson CrossoverHYUNDAI Santa Fe (US)HYUNDAI Santa Fe (US) Medium SUVCADILLAC XT4CADILLAC XT4 Medium SUVKIA Sorento (US)KIA Sorento (US) Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 