LEGO Star Wars Y-Wing Will Make You Forget Luke Skywalker Milked a Siren

At no time did Luke Skywalker mount one, so were safe from any thala-siren cooties. Luckily, for the foreseeable future, we can get our minds entangled in a brand new Star Wars-related project that has nothing to do with Jedis drinking weird stuff: the LEGO Y-Wing Starfighter, fresh on the shelf on the brick maker’s online store.And since we suck at putting such things together, even with instructions at our side, we can hope for a few weeks or so of peace and quiet.Selling for as much (or as little) as 169.99 pounds ($238) on the LEGO website , the Y-Wing is made of 1966 bricks. It comes complete with a Gold Leader mini figure and an R2-BHD droid to assist him in the battle of the Bedroom system.The details of the fighter are, as usual, stunning. Gold Leader, for instance, is even equipped with a blaster pistol. LEGO will even ship a tilting stand with an informational fact plaque, you know, in case some of your friends don’t know what the hell the ship is.As for weapons and other amenities, the Y-Wing comes packing wheel-activated rotating ion cannons on top (ions not included), retractable landing skids and opening mini figure cockpit.The completed work of brick will stand at 2 inches high, 24 inches long and 11 inches wide (7 cm x 61 cm x 30 cm). Mounted on the stand, it will hover over enemy pencils at 9 inches (24cm).The Y-Wing Starfighter was introduced in the Star Wars timeline during the Clone Wars. It made appearances in three motion pictures and two animated series.At no time did Luke Skywalker mount one, so were safe from any thala-siren cooties.