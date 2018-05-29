LEGO Bugatti Chiron Leaks Online, Looks Ready to Roll

Car aficionados and toy fans alike are about to be swept off their feet, with LEGO preparing to introduce its version of the Chiron. And a few images that seem to portray the machine have now leaked online.

5 photos



"But there's already a LEGO Bugatti Chiron and you can have it for just $15," we hear you saying. Of course, but that's a member of the Speed Champions range, which is destined for children, whereas the upcoming development will be the "biggest LEGO Technic reveal yet", to put it in the company's words.



And we're expecting the Chiron to take its place as the new flagship of the Technic range. Of course, the pricing will be a bit different to the one mentioned above. The Chiron For one thing, the previous flagship, which may or may not remain in production, namely the



The Rennsport Neunelfer is comprised of 2,704 pieces, measuring 6 inches in height, 22 inches in length and 9 inches in width. The thing comes with delicacies like a PDK tranny with functional paddle shifters, among others. And we can expect the Molsheim machine to be at least as enticing as its German sibling.



Meanwhile, in the real world, Bugatti has introduced the



