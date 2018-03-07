2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport Arrives In Geneva Sporting 500 Km/h Speedometer

“What do you mean Sport without Super?”
It’s a new thing for Bugatti too, with the French automaker claiming that it’s 18 kilograms lighter than standard and that handling is of the essence. It all comes down to a handling package, which consists of a stiffer suspension and Dynamic Torque Vectoring, among other small add-ons.
Taken together, the dieting and improvements in agility translate to five seconds less per lap on the Nardo circuit
in Italy. In addition to a 7.8-mile banked oval that Porsche uses for high-speed testing, Nardo is also the place where you’ll find a 3.8-mile handling test track, the circuit where the Chiron Sport is faster than the bone-stock Chiron.
As you can tell from our live photos at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
, the Sport stands out in the crowd through a set of lightweight wheels, increased use of carbon fiber both inside and outside, and a lighter exhaust deflector. The windscreen wiper arms are also carbon fiber, with Bugatti claiming that it’s a first for production cars.
In terms of bragging rights, the 1,500-horsepower
Chiron Sport “can reach its full handling potential even at cornering speeds in excess of 200 km/h.”
Apart from the Italian Red paintwork of the show car, Bugatti also offers French Racing Blue, Gris Rafale, and Gun Powder. Of course, customization options don't end here.
If you’re interested in the Chiron Sport, well, it won’t be cheap. Pricing starts at €2.65 million in the Old Continent, with the U.S.
-spec model coming in at $3.26 million including transport, customs duties, taxes, and fees. First deliveries, on the other hand, are scheduled for the end of 2018.