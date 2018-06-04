autoevolution
 

Bugatti Chiron vs. 1,500 HP Nissan GT-R Drag Race Ends in a K.O.

Bugatti may have succedes to keep the Chiron out of Internet-breaking confrontations in the past, but it was only a matter of time until owners started engaging in such velocity battles. And what could be more fitting for this change than a drag race involving the Molsheim machine and a modded Nissan GT-R.
Fortunately for all you curious gearheads out there, the VW Group crown jewel and the massaged Godzilla recently got together outside public roads with the aim of seeing which car is quicker.

It's still too early in the lifecycle of the Chiron to talk about any mods (for instance, the Veyron was only tuned after it retired, with a British specialist creating some sort of Super Sport tuner version).

As for the GT-R, the Nissan is approaching its retirement and the ten years of market presence it has enjoyed so far mean tuners have had plenty of time to play with it. As such, the current possibilities of a Nissan halo car driver aiming for more oomph range from an uber-light 700 hp treatment to an adventure that can take the car past the 3,000 hp point. Nevertheless, the kits that push the twin-turbo V6 motor of the Japnese delight past, say, 1,500 horses, are usually reserved for the track.

Speaking of the said output value, it seems that the Nissan GT-R that battled the Chiron packed around 1,500 ponies.

Since both machines are gifted with all-paw hardware, the drivers had no problem engaging in a standing start adventure. A... human Christmas Tree was used and it seems that the turbocharged monsters barely had time to build up the boost before setting off.

The footage documenting the battle also involves a bonus race, one we've already discussed today, with this pitting the Bugatti Chiron against a the Super Sport incarnation of the Veyron.

