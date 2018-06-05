autoevolution
 

Dodge Demon vs. Ford Mustang Drag Race Ends in a Crash

Drag racing doesn't always go as planned, even when we're talking about the well-prepared environment that is the drag strip. And the freshest example of this involves the sensation of the season, namely the Dodge Demon. Fortunately, the SRT halo car wasn't the one that had troubles. Instead, its Mustang rival lost it during the race.
The Demon duked it out with a Fox Body 'Stang - the owner of the Blue Oval machine was extremely determined to show the Mopar beast who's boss (no pun intended), but the pony didn't get too far down the strip.

We're talking about a heavily modded machine, one that looks like it could give the 840 hp Dodge a run for its money. For one thing, it's enough to check out the monstrous wheelie delivered by the machine to figure out how mighty this is.

Alas, the wheelstand was also the one that put the vehicle off course, with the landing sending the machine in the path of its opponent.

Only the fact that the Demon was behind the Mustang prevented the two from colliding. However, while the video we have here doesn't show the final moments of the Ford's ride, it looks like the machine kissed the wall.

And the driver of the Demon took the time to drop a few thoughts on what happened during the dangerous run:

"The guy racing the Mustang is one of the top grudge racers in the area and knows how to control his vehicle, but sometimes even the best can lose control. I am so glad that he is okay and neither one of us was injured. After his car stopped, he exited the vehicle, took off his helmet and I pulled up and asked him if he was okay and he was more concerned about me. Once I determined he was okay I cleared the scene so emergency services could attend to him,"

