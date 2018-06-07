NASA Getting Ready to Start Mining Alien Planets

Airstrip Assault: Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody Drag Races Ferrari 458

Why would anybody drag race a Dodge Challenger Hellcat against a Ferrari 458? Well, if you ask the people who enjoy hooning these cars, you'll get a swift why not? answer. 4 photos



As far as we know, the 707 hp slab of America and the 570 hp Italian exotic came in stock form, so you can use the races you see here as reference points.



That's right, we said "races" since the two V8 machines duked it out during an airstrip assault that brought together quite a sweet lineup.



For instance, you'll also see the mid-engined machine duking it out with a regular Hellcat, if we might call the blown HEMI monster that.



Oh, and if Old Continent go-fast machines are your thing, you'll also get your thrills, since the group of racers also brought along a BMW M3 and an Audi R8 - the Bimmer packs some meaty mods, but thing might just have too much power for its own good, as you'll notice in the piece of footage documenting the adventure.



The velocity tournament also covered a topic that's been animating forums for quite a while now, one that involves the Hellcat and the Chevrolet Corvette Z06.



As for what this sprinting session didn't involve, one might complain about the absence of two American motoring symbols, namely the



