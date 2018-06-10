autoevolution
 

Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Gets Teased

With Fiat Chrysler having now stopped resisting the temptation to Hellcat everything, the company obviously had more than a few discussion on preventing cannibalization. Then again, when it comes to engine-mates like the Challenger Hellcat and the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the tons of differences between the two should mean that those driving the muscle car shouldn't feel threatened by drivers of the super-SUV.
So, what happens when the 707 hp Challenger and the 707-pony Grand Cherokee get together at the drag strip? Well, especially if we're talking about quarter-mile stunts of longer adventures of the kind, the aficionado behind the wheel of the coupe shouldn't have too many reasons to worry.

Sure, the all-paw hardware found on the Jeep should give it the edge in terms of the takeoff phase, but the considerable scale footprint difference between the two should allow the also-heavy Dodge to grab the lead well before the finish line.

And it's enough to check out the official quarter-mile numbers of the two machines to understand that. So while the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk needs 11.6 seconds for the quarter-mile, the Challenger Hellcat can play the game in 10.8 seconds when gifted with drag radials (make that 11.2 seconds on standard rubber).

Nevertheless, drag strip adventures don't always go according to plan, with factors such as track prepping being able to influence the results, while, for instance, the driver's reaction times mean the visual winner of the race isn't necessarily the same as that determined by the numbers.

And we've brought along an example of a quarter-mile battle between the two supercharged HEMI wielders mentioned above, which shows why Challenger owners can't simply rest on the power-to-weight laurels - note that the Dodge involved in this brawl doesn't used the standard rear tires. However, as far as we know, there were no other mods fitted to the cars.

