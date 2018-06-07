Dodge Demon Can't Stop Drag Racing Corvettes, ZR1 and Z06 Fall

2018 will go down in drag racing history as the year of the Demon. And as more and more incarnations of the SRT halo car hit drag strips across North America, we get to fully enjoy the show delivered by the 840 hp muscle beast.

4 photos



And the latest video delivered by the gearhead shows the Demon duking it out with an army of Chevrolet Corvettes. As you can imagine, the 2019 ZR1 is on the list, while the Z06 badge is also here.



Oh, and you shouldn't expect these battles to be limited to the current C7 incarnation of the Corvette and that's because modded incarnations of the C6-gen 'Vette are also included.



Despite the



In fact, the best 1,320-foot times achieved by Dodge Demon owners to date sits at around 9.9 seconds. The explanations delivered by various drag racing aficionados revolve around the atmospheric conditions.



And we've been told to wait for the fall, with the cooler weather expected to allow the Dodge Challenger Demon to hit the 1/4-mile number mentioned above.



Meanwhile, there are a few Demons out there that have been modded. In fact, we're about to check out a first, namely such as Challenger being



As for how such hardware changes translate into chronograph numbers, the said Demon is currently engaged in the race for the 8s run. For the record, no Demon, regardless of its state, has gone below the 9s mark so far.



