autoevolution
 

2019 Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Supercharged Lamborghini Huracan in Street Fight

12 Jun 2018, 13:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
With more and more owners of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 taking delivery of their beasts, you'll find plenty of such supercars at drag strips across the country. Nevertheless, not everybody can stick to the safety of the track and this is how we end up with street racing ZR1s.
5 photos
ZR1 vs Supercharged Lamborghini HuracanZR1 vs Supercharged Lamborghini HuracanZR1 vs Supercharged Lamborghini HuracanZR1 vs Supercharged Lamborghini Huracan
The latest example of a Chevrolet halo car being used for such purposes comes from the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The clip captures a night of battles, with this involving machines ranging from muscle cars to supercars.

And perhaps the spiciest battle of the session saw the said ZR1 duking it out with a Lamborghini Huracan. And while the slab of America came in factory stock form, we can't say the same about the Italian exotic.

That's because the Raging Bull has been taken down the forced induction route, as its 5.2-liter V10 motor has been gifted with a supercharger. The kit allows the unit to deliver around 800 ponies. As for the blown 6.2-liter V8 animating the the 'Vette, this delivers 755 hp (make that 765 PS).

The drivers of the two supercars wanted to ensure the conclusion of their battle was relevant, which is why the duked it out on two separate occasions.

And with so many other machines following them as part of the said adventure, finding a camera car wasn't difficult at all.

If you happen to be in a hurry, you'll find the ZR1 vs. Huracan street racing action at the 14:00 point of the video below. Nevertheless, the rest of the clip is also worthy of attention, being packed with drag racing stunts revolving around the good old one, two, three! game.

However, we're asking you not to take this video as an example and hit the track when the sprinting urges show up.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 lamborghini Huracan drag racing street racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Use the Bush Winch Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Drifting Guide for Dummies Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Booth Girls Have Cooties Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 
 