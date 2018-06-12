2019 Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Supercharged Lamborghini Huracan in Street Fight

With more and more owners of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 taking delivery of their beasts, you'll find plenty of such supercars at drag strips across the country. Nevertheless, not everybody can stick to the safety of the track and this is how we end up with street racing ZR1s.

The latest example of a Chevrolet halo car being used for such purposes comes from the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The clip captures a night of battles, with this involving machines ranging from muscle cars to supercars.And perhaps the spiciest battle of the session saw the said ZR1 duking it out with a Lamborghini Huracan . And while the slab of America came in factory stock form, we can't say the same about the Italian exotic.That's because the Raging Bull has been taken down the forced induction route, as its 5.2-liter V10 motor has been gifted with a supercharger. The kit allows the unit to deliver around 800 ponies. As for the blown 6.2-liter V8 animating the the 'Vette, this delivers 755 hp (make that 765 PS).The drivers of the two supercars wanted to ensure the conclusion of their battle was relevant, which is why the duked it out on two separate occasions.And with so many other machines following them as part of the said adventure, finding a camera car wasn't difficult at all.If you happen to be in a hurry, you'll find the ZR1 vs. Huracan street racing action at the 14:00 point of the video below. Nevertheless, the rest of the clip is also worthy of attention, being packed with drag racing stunts revolving around the good old one, two, three! game.However, we're asking you not to take this video as an example and hit the track when the sprinting urges show up.