Dodge Demon Drag Races 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, Result Is a Bummer

13 Jun 2018, 12:48 UTC
by
By now, anybody with even a remote interest in what the drag racing realm has to offer has seen what the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 can do in the quarter-mile run, competing against each other included. Nevertheless, the Demon vs ZR1 battle we're here to show you is different to the ones we've featured in the past and there's one main reason for that.
To be more precise, the two slabs of America duked it out in poor conditions - they battled at the Atlanta Dragway, with the Density Altitude making things extra slippery during the starting phase of the race.

As such, neither the Mopar machine, nor its golden bowtie rival delivered optimal performance. In fact, both came extremely far from their official quarter-mile times.

Then again, this didn't change the battle between then, since both were affected by the said situation.

For the record, Chevrolet mentions a 10.6s 1,320 feet time for the ZR1 (the eight-speed automatic version), while Dodge talks about a 9.65s 1/4-mile number for the uber-Challenger.

The latter time is of particular importance since no Demon has managed to achieve it to dat, with the best stock car runs to date sitting at about 9.9 seconds. In fact, we're currently expecting the cooler weather of the fall to see the Dodge delivering on its promise.

Oh, and there's another reason for which the confrontation we have here is special - both machines are run by Vengeance Racing, an aftermarket developer who plans to work on them.

"There was a 3000+ DA and the track surface was Extremely slippery …. Both vehicles 2.0 60ft spinning most of the way. For a night of less than desirable conditions both vehicles were a good match for each other. Vengeance Racing will soon start various rounds of modifications for each car," we are being told.

