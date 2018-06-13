Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Drag Races Cadillac ATS-V in Super-Tight Battle

When Dodge introduced the 707 hp incarnations of the Challenger and Charger, enthusiasts couldn't help but wonder how long Fiat Chrysler would resist the temptation to Hellcat everything. And while superchargers didn't instantly start flying around the company, we're all too glad that one eventually landed under the hood of the Jeep Grand Cherokee. So, how well does the GC Trackhawk when given drag strip duties?

We've brought along a piece of footage that offers a real-world example, one that doesn't involve the official quarter-mile number of the super-, which, by the way, sits at 11.6 seconds.This time around, we get to see the HEMI-wielding Jeep duking it out with a car that comes from a totally different environment. We're referring to the Cadillac ATS-V.Fortunately, as we mentioned above, this isn't a street racing matter, with the two drivers deciding to keep things safe and benefit from the prepped surface of a track.As such, the two got together at the strip and were eager to determine which car is quicker in the quarter-mile. This meant the Caddy and the Jeep had to race on two separate occasions.It's worth mentioning that, as far as we know, both the 707 hp Jeep and the 464 hp ATS-V, with its twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6, came in factory stock condition.Of course, given the tons of differences between these two slabs of America, they could easily share a garage, so, if the budget allows you, there's no reason to choose a single one.And with the Jeep unleashing its aural fury, we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button below.P.S.: In case all this Trackhawk talks has gotten you into the mood of seeing the SUV duking it out with a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, here's an adventure of the sort.