2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Goes Street Racing in Texas, Things Go South

We're looking at a hooning session that took place in Texas, with the battles including plenty of machines. And there's one particular race that drew our attention. This saw the ZR1 duking it out with a pair of 'Vettes, namely a nitrous-fed C6 and a C7 that had been boosted.The C6 served as the camera car and we have to admit that it delivered a pretty good take on the three-way fight.Note that the ZR1 we have here features the ZTK package, which includes a super-sized rear wing. And while this obviously holds the car back at the top end, it also means that the driver doesn't need to worry about keeping the car on the road at triple-digit speeds.With the LT5 motor of the ZR1, which delivers 755 hp (make that 765 PS), still being fresh, tuners haven't had the time to play with the thing. Nevertheless, it shouldn't take all that long until we get to see the uber-Corvette being taken into four-digit output territory. After all, the Dodge Demon has already gone down this road, providing a good example. And we'll return with the filmed fruits of such labor as soon as we get our hands on them.P.S.: If you happen to be in a hurry, you should know that the ZR1 battle can be found at the 2:20 point on the video below. Nevertheless, the rest of the video is also worthy of attention, being packed with sprinting action.