Remastered Pink Pig Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Rendered as Le Mans Tribute

Remember when the Pink Pig livery paying homage to the 917/20 Porsche racecar used to be an uber-rare sight? Well, this isn't the case anymore, with more and more owners turning to the wrap world to dress their Zuffenhausen machines in such fashion (here's a 918 Spyder example).
In fact, Porsche itself has brought back the oddball-grade livery on two separate occasions. The first involved the Pink Pig theme covering a limited edition of the Macan, while the second is a racing development.
To be more precise, two 911 RSRs that will take place in the 2019 Le Mans 24 Hour race this weekend will pack liveries tapping into the carmaker's pedigree - there will be a Pink Pig car and a Rothmans one (the tobacco company sponsored a plethora of Porsche racecars over the years, from Le Mans monster to the Paris-Dakar 959, but the modern-day livery lacks any tobacco branding). In fact, you can check out the two Neunelfer racecars in the image gallery above.
Oh, and this motorsport attire even made it to the Ferrari realm.
So, with this many Pink Pig apparitions, how can one stray from the almost-beaten path? Well, the rendering above serves as a respectable answer to that question.
The image introduces a remastered version of the theme. And while the color play is similar to the original, the traditional pig cut lines have been replaced with cute piggies - some aficionados might even see this 911 GT3 Touring as a huge piggy bank.
And since this is the TP incarnation of the GT3, the wingless look of the car allows us to fully focus on its new clothes - the banana-colored calipers of the carbon-ceramic braking system do generate contrast, though.
Note that this render could end up being more than just pixel play. That's because NS2 Media, the label behind it, works with owners who are seeking custom designs for their wraps. So we might just see such a truffle player on the street someday.
To be more precise, two 911 RSRs that will take place in the 2019 Le Mans 24 Hour race this weekend will pack liveries tapping into the carmaker's pedigree - there will be a Pink Pig car and a Rothmans one (the tobacco company sponsored a plethora of Porsche racecars over the years, from Le Mans monster to the Paris-Dakar 959, but the modern-day livery lacks any tobacco branding). In fact, you can check out the two Neunelfer racecars in the image gallery above.
Oh, and this motorsport attire even made it to the Ferrari realm.
So, with this many Pink Pig apparitions, how can one stray from the almost-beaten path? Well, the rendering above serves as a respectable answer to that question.
The image introduces a remastered version of the theme. And while the color play is similar to the original, the traditional pig cut lines have been replaced with cute piggies - some aficionados might even see this 911 GT3 Touring as a huge piggy bank.
And since this is the TP incarnation of the GT3, the wingless look of the car allows us to fully focus on its new clothes - the banana-colored calipers of the carbon-ceramic braking system do generate contrast, though.
Note that this render could end up being more than just pixel play. That's because NS2 Media, the label behind it, works with owners who are seeking custom designs for their wraps. So we might just see such a truffle player on the street someday.
¨ Our modern tribute to the classic #PinkPig #Porsche917! Wishing @porsche a successful running this year at the @24heuresdumans! #NS2Media