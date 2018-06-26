autoevolution
 

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet Chases Bugatti Chiron Prototype on Nurburgring

Nurburgring industry pool sessions don't just allow carmakers to hone their machines, but also provide delicious occasions for go-fast aficionados to quench their thirst. And what better way to get your kicks than check out a Ring chase involving a 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet and a mysterious Bugatti Chiron prototype.
The 992 Neunelfer test car and the Molsheim prototype crossed paths during a recent testing session on the infamous German track, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

We'll start with the Porcha - Zuffenhausen engineers are currently completing the advanced development stages of the next-generation 911. Both Carrera and Turbo models have been spotted to date and we should see the first production models should land next year.

The German automaker has already confirmed that the 992 generation will mark the hybridization of the rear-engined machine. The 911 could follow the example of the Panamera and Cayenne, thus welcoming a pair of plug-in hybrid models.

The first should deliver GTS levels of performance, obviously with a focus on efficiency, while the second could be a Turbo S E-Hybrid with around 700 hp. The gas part of the equation, which will be shared with the internal combustion-only, non-S Turbo, might be an all-new unit, with Porsche expected to retire the current twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six.

And while the exterior of the vehicle won't change all that much (we're talking about a 911, after all), the cabin will accommodate a partially digital dashboard, as highlighted by previous spyshots.

When it comes to the Chiron, Bugatti has plenty of reasons to throw its hypercar at the Nurburgring. For one thing, this could be the French automaker polishing the final details of the Chiron Sport, a special that maintains the 1,500 hp output but ups the ante on the handling front and brings a tiny weight drop.

Then again, we'll remind you that Bugatti promised an even fiercer Chiron when introducing the Sport back in March, at the Geneva Motor Show. Will this continue the Super Sport tradition of the Veyron? Only time will tell, but we're expecting the thing to come with an even meatier output.

In fact, the upcoming model can be considered Molsheim's response to beasts wearing badges like Koenigsegg and Zenvo.

